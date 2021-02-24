GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Rooneys help the Dragons reach the state final

SELLERSBURG — For Silver Creek, it’s a family affair — fostered from the top down — and nothing could underline it more than junior guard Emme Rooney and her father, Dave, an assistant coach.
The Rooneys moved into the area about 15 years ago, when Dave, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was transferred to Louisville.
“I had never even been to this area before,” he said.
Quickly the Rooney clan — which at the time included Dave, his wife, Tracy, and baby Emme before adding another daughter, Katy, a couple years later — grew attached to the community.
“Silver Creek has been great to us,” Dave said. “I’m a sports fanatic, and this is a great place to be.”
Dave Rooney, who played semi-pro football in Germany while in the Air Force, started helping out with the Dragons’ football team in 2009. That continued until 2014, when he was asked by Scott Schoen to assist with the girls’ basketball program. He agreed to help with the sixth-grade team, which included several current seniors like Jaclyn Emly.
This past fall he went back to helping the football program during the Dragons’ historic 9-1 campaign. As soon as that season ended, he began preparing for basketball season.
“I love football absolutely,” he said. “(But) I’m a little tired.”
Certainly, the current Silver Creek run has given him plenty of energy. The top-ranked Dragons (24-3) will play for the program’s first state title Saturday afternoon when they face No. 8 South Bend Washington (22-5) at 3:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“It is the greatest thing ever,” Dave Rooney said following Creek’s 59-43 victory over Tri-West in last Saturday’s Jeffersonville Semistate.
Especially since he gets to share it with his daughter, who is in her third season as a starter.
“Coaching my daughter has been fantastic,” he said. “Really, she’s been around the program for years.”
The 5-foot-9 Emme averages 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a game for the Dragons. There’s another statistic, though, that her father, possibly because of his football background, is even happier about.
“She’s drawn 32 charges,” Dave said. “I’m proud of that. She’s a gritty player.”
Saturday, Emme will take the court at Bankers Life with her teammates.
“I’m extremely excited. I really don’t think we realize what we’ve done,” she said. “We have great team chemistry. There have been no issues.”
Before this season started, Emme said, the team set a series of goals. One of those was a trip to the 3A State Finals.
“We’ve just been checking off boxes,” she said.
Emme pointed to trust, on and off the court, and the accepting of roles as key to Creek’s success this season.
“You have to be able to trust each other,” she said. “It starts with trust.”
One of the younger Rooney’s roles on the team is that of a defensive stopper. That was never more apparent than at last Saturday’s Jeffersonville Semistate when she was tasked with guarding Tri-West’s best offensive player, Kenna Kirby, who had scored 35 points in the regional final against Chatard. Kirby scored only seven points in the Dragons’ 59-43 win.
“I’m the kind of person that I’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Emme said. “We, (as a team), value defense a lot in how we play.”
Although she doesn’t always see things eye-to-eye with her father, the assistant coach, the two are very close.
“We have a great relationship,” she said.
An example of that came after the final buzzer sounded at last Saturday’s semistate game.
“He was the first person I went to,” Emme said. “He was the first person I hugged. I just want him to be proud of me.”
The two hope to share more hugs Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life.