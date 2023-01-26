GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Big 1st period propels Warriors to win

Weather Alert

...30 to 40 mph Gusty Winds Tomorrow... Windy conditions out of the southwest are expected over the region beginning tomorrow mid-morning and lasting throughout the day. Wind gusts are expected to be 30 to 40 mph and most significant in the afternoon. Any outdoor items should be secured to prevent from blowing away. High profile vehicles driving on east-west oriented roads should use caution. Stay tuned to NOAA all hazards weather radio and your local media for the latest weather updates.