GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Big 1st period propels Warriors to win

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-point first period propelled Christian Academy to a 52-26 win at Indianapolis Washington in its regular-season finale Thursday night.
Leah Stevens scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Warriors led 23-7 after eight minutes. They increased that advantage to 31-10 by the break.
CAI then outscored the Continentals 21-16 in the second half.
Stevens finished with seven 3-pointers and a pair of 2-pointers. Freshman Addison Jackson added 12 for the Warriors (9-13), who will face Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class A Borden Sectional.
.
CAI 52, INDPLS WASHINGTON 26
Christian Academy 23 8 14 6 — 52
Indlps Washington 7 3 6 10 — 26
CAI (9-13): Leah Stevens 25, Macy Jackson 5, Alexus Bryant 6, Raegan Hodge 2, Miah Williams 2, Addison Jackson 12.
Indianapolis Washington (8-13): Amalia Haga 13, Ele-jah Smith 2, Ta’Laya Peterson 6, Michelle Martin 3, Carmyn Brewer 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 8 (Stevens 7, M. Jackson); Washington 2 (Haga, Martin).
.
LIONS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Rock Creek rolled to a 53-43 win at South Central in its regular-season finale Thursday night.
The Lions led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Rebels 15-2 in the second to take a 34-12 lead into halftime. South Central clawed back in the second half, outpointing Creek 10-7 in the third period and 21-12 in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Freshman Kelis Dansby and junior Jayli Smith scored 10 points apiece to lead a balanced attack for the Lions.
Rock Creek (14-6) will face Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class A Borden Sectional.
.
ROCK CREEK 53, SOUTH CENTRAL 43
Rock Creek 19 15 7 12 — 53
South Central 10 2 10 21 — 43
Rock Creek (14-6): Rylan Byars 7, Chloe Carter 7, Ahleeyah Brown 8, Kelis Dansby 10, Ryleigh Newton 5, Nevaeh McWilliams 6, Jayli Smith 10.
South Central (2-19): Kendall Kiper 10, Olivia Maley 4, Bartoszek 8, Haag 14, Schmelz 2, Millie Spencer 5.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 3 (Byars, Newton, McWilliams); South Central 9 (Haag 4, Kiper 3, Bartoszek, Spencer).
.
VALLEY EDGES BRAVES
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley outlasted Borden 43-41 in the Braves’ regular-season finale Thursday night.
The Braves led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Blackhawks outscored the visitors 15-6 in the second to take a 23-20 lead into the locker room. Valley extended its lead to 33-29 through three periods before holding off Borden in the final frame.
“Our shots didn’t fall tonight. We had chances to keep the lead, but didn’t make shots, and they did at the end,” Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Freshman Riley Rarick scored 11 points to lead three in double digits for Borden, which also received 10 from A.J. Mallad and Emily Cissell.
The Braves will next play in a Class A Borden Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. next Friday.
.
SPRINGS VALLEY 43, BORDEN 41
Borden 14 6 9 12 — 41
Springs Valley 8 15 10 10 — 43
Borden (16-6): Riley Rarick 11, Ava Wheeler 6, A.J. Mallad 10, Emma Hart 4, Emily Cissell 10.
Springs Valley (15-7): McCormick 6, Buchanan 5, Eckerty 4, Alstott 3, Hall 1, Carnes 20, Nottger 4.
3-point field goals: Borden 2 (Cissell 2); Springs Valley 3 (Buchanan, Allstott, Carnes).
.
EASTERN STINGS HORNETS
PEKIN — Eastern ended its regular season with a 53-34 victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday night in a matchup of sectional foes.
Both teams will be back in action next week in the Class 2A Austin Sectional. The Musketeers (10-12) will face Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first game. The next night, the Hornets (6-16) will take on Southwestern at 6 p.m. in another first-round game.
OWLS DOWN ‘DOGS
SEYMOUR – A huge third period propelled Seymour to a 51-31 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.
The Owls led 28-19 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 22-3 in the third quarter to take command.
New Albany (4-19, 0-6) will face Seymour (13-9, 3-3) again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in a first-round game of the 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional.