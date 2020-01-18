CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Boesing's near triple-double propelled Providence to a 55-36 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday night.
The senior forward finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals to help the Pioneers bounce back from Friday night's loss at Charlestown with a 19-point victory on their Coaches vs. Cancer night. Boesing tallied 24 points in the first half, helping Providence build a 33-21 lead, and finished the game 13 for 19 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free throw line.
Boesing's classmate, Brigid Welch, added 10 points for Providence (10-10), which hosts Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Riley Nunn tallied a team-high 18 points, on the strength of made five 3-pointers, to pace the Hornets (6-11), who play at Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 55, HENRYVILLE 36
Henryville 9 12 10 5—36
Providence 16 17 14 8—55
Henryville (6-11): Anna Knecht 4, Riley Nunn 18, Allison Horn 8, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 4, Callie DeVore 2.
Providence (10-10): Kaylee Kaiser 6, Natalie Boesing 34, Lauren Castleberry 3, Brigid Welch 10, Hailey Crisp 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 5 (Nunn 5); Providence 3 (Kaiser 2, Castleberry).
DRAGONS RALLY PAST EAGLES
AUSTIN — Kynidi Striverson scored 18 points, including 12 in the second half, to help Class 3A No. 9 Silver Creek rally for a 48-36 Mid-Southern Conference victory at Austin on Saturday afternoon.
Striverson hit five 3-pointers, including three in the second half, for the Dragons, who outscored the Eagles 33-17 in the final two periods after trailing 19-15 at intermission.
Striverson's older sister, Alana, added 13 points and Jaclyn Emly scored 10 for Silver Creek (15-3, 6-2), which hosts Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
OLYMPIANS DOWN DOGS
COLUMBUS — Koryn Greiwe tallied a game-high 26 points to lead host Columbus East to a 64-43 Hoosier Hills Conference victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday afternoon.
Whitley Rankin and Kaitlyn Dougherty added 10 points apiece for the Olympians (12-7, 3-2), who outscored the Bulldogs 43-25 in the second and fourth quarters.
Taylor Treat scored a team-high 13 points off the bench for New Albany (6-12, 2-3), which plays at Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
COLUMBUS EAST 64, NEW ALBANY 43
New Albany 7 17 11 8—43
Columbus East 8 25 13 18—64
New Albany (6-12, 2-3): Maleea Roland 4, Mya Jackson 8, Journey Howard 7, Naria Reed 3, Layne Burke 6, Taylor Treat 13, Alaina Walker 2.
Columbus East (12-7, 3-2): Koryn Greiwe 26, Whitley Rankin 10, Kaitlyn Dougherty 10, Saige Stahl 1, Gabby Dean 2, Albany Speer 3, Allison Craig 2, Emma Jenkins 4, Leah Bachmann 4, Kaitlyn Carothers 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Treat 2, Burke); Columbus East 7 (Greiwe 3, Dougherty 2, Rankin, Speer).
LADY CATS CLOBBER GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Ali Saunders scored a game-high 28 points to lead North Harrison to a 68-30 MSC win at Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.
Lucy Robertson added 17 points for the Lady Cats (13-5, 6-1), who ran out to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Jasmine Walker scored 18 points to pace the Generals (2-15, 0-8), who play at Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NORTH HARRISON 68, CLARKSVILLE 30
North Harrison 25 12 16 15—68
Clarksville 9 8 8 5—30
North Harrison (13-5, 6-1): Maddie Messick 5, Ali Saunders 28, Chloe Jacobi 6, Lucy Robertson 17, Jessica Fulk 5, Sarah Waynescott 4, Lily Moore 3.
Clarksville (2-15, 0-8): Shaelin Bruner 2, Kylie Perez 2, Mackenzie Spalding 5, Jasmine Walker 18, Daveona Miles 3.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 5 (Saunders 4, Moore); Clarksville 2 (Miles, Spalding).
STARS DOWN HIGHLANDERS
BEDFORD — Chloe McKnight hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points to lead Bedford North Lawrence to a 71-28 triumph over visiting Floyd Central in HHC action Saturday afternoon.
Irye Gomez added 14 points for the Stars (14-4, 6-1), who raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to avenging last year's 36-26 loss to the Highlanders.
Mandy Hess scored 14 points to pace Floyd (5-13, 0-6), which plays at Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WILDCATS DOWN DEVILS
JASPER — Jasper jumped out to a 19-11 in the first quarter, then held off visiting Jeffersonville's comeback for a 39-32 victory Saturday afternoon.
After trailing by eight after the first period, the Red Devils closed to within 22-15 by halftime and 28-27 at the end of the third quarter. Jasper, however, outscored Jeff 11-5 in the final frame to pull away.
The Red Devils (12-8) host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a key Hoosier Hills Conference matchup.
