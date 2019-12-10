Natalie Boesing
Providence's Natalie Boesing puts up a shot during the Red Devils' 64-16 victory at Providence on Nov. 13, 2018.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Boesing's huge game — 33 points and 11 rebounds — propelled Providence past visiting South Central 62-38 Wednesday night. 

Fellow senior Kaylee Kaiser added a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) of her own help the Pioneers snap a two-game losing streak. 

Boesing finished 11 for 22 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free throw line while Kaiser was 7 for 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. 

Another senior, Maggie Purichia, added four points and five rebounds while freshman Lillie Weber snared seven rebounds for Providence. 

The Pioneers (4-5) play at Borden at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

CUBS CLIP MUSTANGS

MADISON — Host Madison cruised to a 68-49 win over New Washington on Tuesday night. 

Taylor Lynch tallied 15 points to pace the Cubs (6-3). 

Taylor James also scored 15 to lead the Mustangs, who had their three-game win streak snapped, while Adrian Miles added 13 and Makynsie Barger 10. 

New Wash (6-6) hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

