CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Boesing's huge game — 33 points and 11 rebounds — propelled Providence past visiting South Central 62-38 Wednesday night.
Fellow senior Kaylee Kaiser added a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) of her own help the Pioneers snap a two-game losing streak.
Boesing finished 11 for 22 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free throw line while Kaiser was 7 for 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.
Another senior, Maggie Purichia, added four points and five rebounds while freshman Lillie Weber snared seven rebounds for Providence.
The Pioneers (4-5) play at Borden at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
CUBS CLIP MUSTANGS
MADISON — Host Madison cruised to a 68-49 win over New Washington on Tuesday night.
Taylor Lynch tallied 15 points to pace the Cubs (6-3).
Taylor James also scored 15 to lead the Mustangs, who had their three-game win streak snapped, while Adrian Miles added 13 and Makynsie Barger 10.
New Wash (6-6) hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
