CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Boesing tallied 25 points — including the 1,000th of her career — and 16 rebounds to propel Providence past visiting Austin 50-46 Tuesday night.
The senior forward scored 15 points in the first half, becoming the fifth in program history to eclipse 1,000, and helped keep the Pioneers within two (26-24). She tallied 10 more in the second half, when Providence rallied to outscore the Eagles 26-20.
Fellow Pioneer seniors Brigid Welch and Kaylee Kaiser added 10 and eight points, respectively. Kaiser scored five of her points in the final frame, when Providence outpointed Austin 15-10.
The Pioneers (6-5) host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 50, AUSTIN 46
Austin 12 14 10 10 — 46
Providence 14 10 11 15 — 50
Austin (4-8): Jalen Coomer 9, Grace Ingleheart 6, Misti Kimberlin 9, Hannah Beek 9, Ashlynn Satterwhite 4, Erin Lee 4, Macie Furnish 5.
Providence (6-5): Kaylee Kaiser 8, Brooklyn Nolot 4, Natalie Boesing 25, Brigid Welch 10, Lauren Castleberry 3.
3-point field goals: Austin 6 (Coomer 3, Beek, Furnish, Kimberlin); Providence 2 (Castleberry, Kaiser).
JEFFERSONVILLE HOLDS OFF CHARLESTOWN
JEFFERSONVILLE — Charlestown sophomore Demaria King tied the score at 34 with four minutes to go but missed the go-ahead free throw opportunity to cap a potential 3-point play.
The host Red Devils outscored the Pirates 19-5 the rest of the way behind Nan Garcia, who poured in 10 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Alexis Gibson chipped in five in the final frame for the Red Devils.
King and Jackie Biscardi led the Pirates with nine points apiece and Peyton Crace and Karston Watson each had eight.
“Down the stretch, they isolated Garcia. She went to her left and took control of the game down the stretch,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said. “I was really proud of our girls, to have an opportunity to be tied with four minutes to go against Jeffersonville on their floor. We went into it thinking we’d have a good shot to beat them and we did. We played extremely well.”
JEFFERSONVILLE 53, CHARLESTOWN 39
Charlestown 12 8 9 10 — 39
Jeffersonville 15 10 7 21 — 53
Charlestown (5-5): Laney Hawkins 3, Skylar Cochran 2, Karston Watson 8, Peyton Crace 8, Jackie Biscardi 9, Demaria King 9.
Jeffersonville (11-2): Nan Garcia 25, Alexis Gibson 8, Lily Haire 7, Cadence Singleton 4, Kiersten Poor 2, Tatum McFarland 3, Nevaeh Bates 4.
3-point goals: Crace 2, Watson, Hawkins, Garcia 2, Gibson, Haire.
REBELS RALLY PAST BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Southwestern outscored Borden 24-16 in the second and third quarters to rally for a 43-40 victory Tuesday night.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 20 points for the Braves, who led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we had great energy tonight and was very pleased with our execution against their zone,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “Emily was big for us offensively and attacked the basket. We have to clean up the little things and the outcome will be different.”
Dayton Nale added eight points for the Braves (4-6), who play at Shoals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SOUTHWESTERN 43, BORDEN 40
Southwestern 11 12 12 8 — 43
Borden 13 6 10 11 — 40
Southwestern (10-2): Foley 10, McLain 6, Goode 8, Fulton 3, Marcum 15, Brooks 1.
Borden (4-6): Kaela Rose 5, Grace Hall 5, Emily Cissell 20, Christina Knight 2, Dayton Nale 8.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 5 (Foley 2, McLain 2, Fulton); Borden 5 (Cissell 4, Hall).
Junior varsity: Southwestern 22, Borden 21
BIG FOURTH QUARTER LIFTS DRAGONS OVER SCOTTSBURG
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek and Scottsburg put on an offensive showcase in the Dragons 61-50 win over visiting Scottsburg on Tuesday.
Dragons’ point guard Kyndi Striverson dominated the floor with her attack and Emme Rooney shooting 50 percent from three-point range helped opened the floor up. The Dragons got hot in the final quarter and also added a little defense to help slow down Scottsburg. The 18-6 run to close the game was all Silver Creek needed to pick up its 10th win of the season.
“This was a fun game for the fans to watch,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “It was up and down, and had lots of shots made. I thought Scottsburg came out ready to play and it took us three quarters to get going. Sydney came in and was a huge plus. For us to get where we want, others have to step up and she did. I thought Emme really battled on the boards and just sticking her nose in there caused a big jump ball. Overall, I thought we found a way with out defense in the fourth quarter.”
Kyndi Striverson led the game with a team-high 17 points for Silver Creek. She just missed a triple-double with her performance and finished with nine rebounds and eight assists. Emme Rooney knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Jacklyn Emly added 11 and Alana Striverson scored 10 in the win.
Silver Creek improves to 10-1 on the year. The Dragons have won five games in a row and can make it six on Thursday at Bedford North Lawrence.
SILVER CREEK 61, SCOTTSBURG 50
Scottsburg 11 16 17 6 — 50
Silver Creek 10 17 16 18 — 61
Silver Creek (10-1): Kyndi Striverson17,EmmeRooney 16, Jacklyn Emly 11, Alana Striverson 10, Sydney Sierota 6.
3-point field goals: SilverCreek 8 (Rooney 4, Emly 3, Striverson).
WARRIORS ROUT LIONS 46-11
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy dominated Rock Creek in its 46-11 win at Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The Warriors were led by Ashlin Owen, who scored a game-high 10 points. Makenzie Fountain added nine and Erin Stensrud scored eight in the win.
Tiffany Miller scored a team-high eight for Rock Creek.
The 2-7 Warriors will be back in action on Friday with a home game against South Central.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46, ROCK CREEK 11
Rock Creek 0 0 8 3 — 11
Christian Academy 11 16 12 7 — 46
Rock Creek (0-11): Tiffany Miller 8, Leah Thomson 3.
Christian Academy (2-7): Ashlin Owen 10, Makenzie Fountain 9, Erin Stensrud 8, Ella McCoy 4, Emma Fletcher 4, Julia Yates 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek1 (Thompson); Christian Academy1 (Fountain).
