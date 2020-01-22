CLARKSVILLE — Seniors Natalie Boesing and Brigid Welch combined for 39 points to lead host Providence past Rock Creek 72-12 Wednesday night.
Boesing tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Welch added 15 points and a pair of rebounds for the Pioneers, who led 25-0 at the end of the first quarter and 36-3 at halftime.
Freshman Lillie Weber added 14 points, on the strength of 3 for 5 shooting from 3-point range, for Providence.
Leah Thompson tallied a team-high eight points to lead the Lions (1-20), who host Louisville's St. Francis at 6 p.m. tonight in the first game of a girl-boy doubleheader.
The Pioneers (11-10) next visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 72, ROCK CREEK 12
Rock Creek 0 3 5 4—12
Providence 25 11 23 13—72
Rock Creek (1-20): Thompson 8, Nullen 2, Wimsatt 2.
Providence (11-10): Kaylee Kaiser 7, Brooklynn Nolot 1, Natalie Boesing 24, Brigid Welch 15, Kate Weber 2, Maci Hoskins 2, Lillie Weber 14, Lauren Castleberry 3, Hailey Crisp 4.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 2 (Thompson 2); Providence 4 (L. Weber 3, Kaiser)
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek downed visiting Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 65-53 Wednesday night.
The Dragons lost junior guard Jaclyn Emly to a lower-leg injury early in the third quarter, but were still able to prevail.
"This was a great win against an athletic team," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "[PRP] caused us to get outside our comfort zone, but I thought we fought through adversity to get the win. Jaclyn's injury cause a shift in momentum. We are praying it is nothing significant. She is such a hard work and a leader."
The Dragons received a big boost off the bench from freshman guard Kiela Phillips.
"We had great minutes from Kiela tonight," Schoen said. "She grabbed six boards in seven minutes and was very steady."
Silver Creek (16-3) next hosts Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
