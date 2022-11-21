MADISON — Freshman Ava Wheeler and senior Emily Cissell combined for 29 points to lead Borden to a 43-36 win at Shawe Memorial on Monday evening.
Wheeler tallied a team-high 16 points while Cissell scored 13 for the Braves, who led 20-18 at halftime before outscoring the host Hilltoppers 11-5 in the third quarter.
“It was a tough win and I’m very proud of girls stepping up,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “With AJ (Mallad) out, I thought our seniors Delaney (Smith) and Paige (Robinson) really stepped up tonight and gave great minutes in the second half. Ava did a good job containing (Audrey) Barron in the second half.”
Barron tallied a team-high 16 points for Shawe (3-4).
Borden (5-2) will visit New Washington next Tuesday.
.
BORDEN 43, SHAWE MEMORIAL 36
Borden 11 9 11 12 — 43
Shawe 11 7 5 13 — 36
Borden (5-2): Riley Rarick 5, Ava Wheeler 16, Delaney Smith 4, Emma Hart 5, Emily Cissell 13.
Shawe (3-4): Ava Turner 7, Hunter Mote 4, Allison Knoebel 7, Yolett Perez 2, Audrey Barron 16.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Cissell 3); Shawe 4 (Barron, Turner 2, Knoebel).
.
SATURDAY
LIONS DOWN SPRINGS VALLEY
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek held off Springs Valley for a 52-50 triumph — the Lions’ first-ever win over the Blackhawks — Saturday afternoon.
Springs Valley led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions pulled within three (23-20) by halftime. Creek then tied it at 31 all through three periods before outscoring the Blackhawks 20-18 in the final frame to break its 0-for-20 all-time streak against Springs Valley.
Rylan Byars and Aleeyah Brown scored 11 points apiece while Kelis Dansby and Jayli Smith added 10 each for the Lions (4-1), who next play in the North Daviess Tournament on Dec. 3.
.
ROCK CREEK 52, SPRINGS VALLEY 50
Springs Valley 14 9 9 18 — 50
Rock Creek 6 14 12 20 — 52
Springs Valley (3-2): McCormick 9, Shipmon 4, Buchanan 2, Eckerty 6, Allstott 4, Hall 11, Carnes 14.
Rock Creek (4-1): Rylan Byars 11, Chloe Carter 4, Aleeyah Brown 11, Kelis Dansby 10, Ryleigh Newton 6, Jayli Smith 10.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 2 (Eckerty, McCormick); Rock Creek 5 (Byars 3, Newton 2, Dansby).
.
GAINES LEADS GENERALS TO VICTORY
BLOOMINGTON — Dahja Gaines tallied a game-high 26 points to lead visiting Clarksville to a 44-17 triumph at Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon.
The senior hit 12 field goals and went 2 for 4 from the free throw line for the Generals, who led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and 23-9 at halftime before taking command in the third period, when they outscored the Lions 14-0.
Clarksville (2-5) will host Orleans at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
CLARKSVILLE 44, BLOOMINGTON LIGHTHOUSE 17
Clarksville 7 16 14 7 — 44
Lighthouse 3 6 0 8 — 17
Clarksville (2-5): Courtney Austin 2, Kenzie Alexander 2, Dahja Gaines 26, Emma Winsor 4, Carlye Nixe 7, Jayonna Shirley 3.
Bloomington Lighthouse (0-4): Olivia Cartwright 2, Lily Stevenson 3, Zoe Crites 6, Abagail Rousey 6.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Nixe); Bloomington Lighthouse 2 (Crites 2, Stevenson).
.
PIRATES HIT 15 3-POINTERS IN WIN
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown hit 15 3-pointers en route to an 84-29 victory over visiting South Central on Saturday night.
The Pirates hit six shots from long range in the first period as they amassed a 30-1 lead. They connected on three more in the second quarter, five in the third and two in the fourth.
Maddie Nipper drained five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points for Charlestown. Tatum McFarland, who finished with 16 points, and Lienna Blackstone, who tallied 12, both added four 3s apiece. Meanwhile Kennedy Coleman scored 17 points, making seven field goals and 3 of 4 free throws for the Pirates (5-1), who'll host New Washington at 6 p.m. tonight in a girl-boy doubleheader.
.
CHARLESTOWN 84, SOUTH CENTRAL 29
South Central 1 7 8 13 — 29
Charlestown 30 20 20 14 — 84
South Central (0-3): Kendall Kiper 7, Olivia Maley 2, Gracelynn Bantosec 7, Gracie Haag 6, Gabby Ashey 2, Ava Schmelz 4, Millie Spencer 1.
Charlestown (5-1): Laney Hawkins 9, Maddie Nipper 19, Tatum McFarland 16, Lienna Blackstone 12, Kennedy Coleman 17, Natalie Gagnon 4, Kendall Shives 7.
3-point field goals: South Central 2 (Haag, Kiper); Charlestown 15 (Nipper 5, McFarland 4, Blackstone 4, Hawkins, Shives).
.
STARS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Karsyn Norman and Chloe Spreen combined for 42 points to lead second-ranked Bedford North Lawrence to a 65-21 win at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday night.
Norman tallied a game-high 22 points (18 in the first half) while Spreen scored 20 (14 in the first half) for the Stars (6-0, 1-0), who led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter and 43-8 at halftime en route to victory.
Brooklyn Carter scored six points to lead the Red Devils (5-3, 0-1), who’ll host Jennings County at 6 p.m. this evening in another HHC matchup.
.
BEDFORD NL 65, JEFFERSONVILLE 21
Bedford NL 20 23 8 14 — 65
Jeffersonville 4 4 7 6 — 21
Bedford NL (6-0, 1-0): Chloe Spreen 20, Emma Brown 7, Karsyn Norman 22, Mallory Pride 7, Madisyn Bailey 1, Trinidy Bailey 2, Bella Jackson 4, Emma Crane 2.
Jeffersonville (5-3, 0-1): Sophia Reese 2, Elle Marble 2, Myah Jackson 4, Brooklyn Carter 6, Maranda Mason 3, Allane Boothe 2, LaQaya Gold 2.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 3 (Spreen 2, Brown); Jeffersonville 0.
.
PANTHERS TOP ‘DOGS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Reitz downed New Albany 48-32 Saturday.
The Bulldogs (1-6) will visit Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.