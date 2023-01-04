SALEM — Visiting Borden edged Salem for a 54-53 overtime win Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied at 16 before the Braves edged ahead 26-22 by halftime. They extended that advantage to 41-32 before the Lions outscored Borden 16-7 in the final frame to force OT. The Braves then outscored Salem 6-5 in the extra session.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game, but credit to Salem for making it a dog fight,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We were careless with our passing, but we gutted it out. I was very proud of our fight in overtime.”
Emily Cissell and AJ Mallad tallied 14 points apiece to lead the Braves while Ava Wheeler added 12.
Borden (11-4) will host Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
BORDEN 54, SALEM 53 (OT)
Borden 16 10 15 7 6 — 54
Salem 16 6 10 16 5 — 53
Borden (11-4): Riley Rarick 6, Ava Wheeler 12, AJ Mallad 14, Emma Hart 4, Hailey Hurst 3, Paige Robinson 1, Emily Cissell 14.
Salem (2-15): Brown 15, Roberts 3, Clodfelter 18, Hickey 3, Burton 14.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Cissell 4, Wheeler, Mallad 2, Hurst); Salem 6 (Brown, Roberts, Clodfelter 3, Hickey).
.
HORNETS STING TIGERS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built a 35-1 halftime lead en route to a 56-9 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 24-0 at the end of the first quarter before increasing their advantage to 34 points by the break. Henryville then outscored the Tigers 21-8 in the second half.
Addison Foley scored 13 points to lead three in double digits for the Hornets. Alexis Marion added 11 and Hillary White 10 for Henryville (4-10, 2-1), which will visit Orleans at 11 a.m. Saturday.
.
HENRYVILLE 56, CROTHERSVILLE 9
Crothersville 0 1 5 3 — 9
Henryville 24 11 11 10 — 56
Crothersville (0-10, 0-3): Burton 3, Berry 6.
Henryville (4-10, 2-1): Chloe Harter 9, Hillary White 10, Alexis Marion 11, Foley 13, Mylee Marcum 3, Allie McAfee 4, Peyton Steward 3, Ella Lewellen 3.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 2 (Berry, Burton); Henryville 8 (White 2, Marion 2, Marcum, Harter, Steward, Lewellen).
.
PANTHERS EDGE DRAGONS
CORYDON — Class 3A No. 6 Corydon Central held off Silver Creek for a 46-44 win in a key Mid-Southern Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Dragons led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 25-24 at the break before the host Panthers outscored them 8-3 in the third period to take control. Corydon then held off Creek in the final frame.
Freshman Emma Schoen scored 15 points while classmate Brooklynn Renn tallied 10 to lead the Dragons (7-7, 3-2), who will visit Salem at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ava Weber scored a game-high 30 points for Corydon Central (15-2, 5-1), which will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 46, SILVER CREEK 44
Silver Creek 16 9 3 16 — 44
Corydon Central 10 14 8 14 — 46
Silver Creek (7-7, 3-2): Emma Schoen 15, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 6, Brooklynn Renn 10, Ellie Falkenstein 2, Lydia Wright 7, Olivia Johnston 2.
Corydon Central (15-2, 5-1): Alyssa Groover 2, Reese Withers 2, Ava Weber 30, Bailey Orme 7, Josie Vaughn 5.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (Schoen 3, Rooney 2, Renn, Wright); Corydon Central 4 (Weber 3, Vaughn).
.
EASTERN OUSTS ‘DOGS
PEKIN — Host Eastern downed New Albany 60-44 Tuesday night.
The Musketeers led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, 25-16 at the break and 45-29 through three periods en route to victory.
Kyia McKinley tallied a game-high 22 points for Eastern (9-5), which will visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (3-14) will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.