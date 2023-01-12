ORLEANS — Boosted by a strong second half, Borden posted a 49-37 win at Orleans on Thursday night.
The Braves led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter before the host Bulldogs knotted it up at 20 at the break. Borden then outscored Orleans 17-9 in the third quarter and 12-8 in the final frame to pull away.
Freshman Emma Hart had a game-high 16 points while classmates Riley Rarick and Ava Wheeler added 14 and 11, respectively for the Braves, who eclipsed their victory total from each of the past two seasons.
“We came out kind of flat and made a lot of mental mistakes. The third quarter was much better,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “I thought Emma Hart had a good offensive night, and A.J. (Mallad) did a good job disrupting their guards on the top of our 1-3-1 (zone defense).”
The Braves (13-5) will next host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BORDEN 49, ORLEANS 39
Borden 9 11 17 12 — 49
Orleans 4 16 9 8 — 37
Borden (13-5): Riley Rarick 14, Ava Wheeler 11, AJ Mallad 6, Emma Hart 16, Emily Cissell 2.
Orleans (10-9): Abel 4, Alston 13, Knight 10, Gehl 2, Dewitt 2, Salmon 6.
3-point field goals: Orleans 3 (Salmon 2, Knight), Borden 4 (Wheeler, Rarick 2, Hart).
.
EAGLES ROLL OVER ROCK CREEK
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 2 Lanesville rolled to an 82-32 victory over visiting Rock Creek in a matchup of sectional foes Thursday night.
The Eagles led 27-9 at the end of the first quarter, 47-17 at halftime and 66-24 through three periods on the way to victory.
Lanesville (19-2) will host Eastern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday while the Lions (13-5) will entertain Providence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
