NEW WASHINGTON — Borden rallied from a fourth-period, four-point deficit to pull out a 38-37 win at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Braves led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, 18-17 at halftime and 27-25 at the conclusion of the third period before falling behind in the final frame.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we got the win,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “Credit to New Washington, they competed and got to almost every 50-50 ball. It was nice to see us battle back with a few minutes to go and down four. We have the potential to be really good, but we have to clean some things up.”
Freshmen Ava Wheeler (14) and AJ Mallad (11) combined for 25 points for the victorious Braves (6-2, 2-0), who are idle until visiting Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.
Kaidin James tallied 12 and Sami Mattingly 11 for the Mustangs (5-5, 1-1), who’ll host Madison at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night.
BORDEN 38, NEW WASHINGTON 37
Borden 10 8 9 11 — 38
New Wash 6 11 8 12 — 37
Borden (6-2, 2-0): Riley Rarick 3, Ava Wheeler 14, AJ Mallad 11, Emma Hart 7, Emily Cissell 3.
New Washington (5-5, 1-1): Macy Fields 2, Kaidin James 12, Bower 3, Sami Mattingly 11, Haylie Spear 9.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Mallad 3, Cissell); New Wash 2 (Mattingly, Bower).
PIONEERS CLIP CAI
CLARKSVILLE — Providence built a 28-point halftime lead en route to a 55-18 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 37-9 at intermission before outscoring the Warriors 18-9 in the second half.
Freshman Avery Smith tallied a game-high 15 points to pace Providence. Grace Denis added nine, all on 3-pointers, while Addison Smith scored seven for the Pioneers (2-2), who'll host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Macy Jackson scored seven points and Leah Stevens six for CAI (0-7), which will next visit Switzerland County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
PROVIDENCE 55, CAI 18
Chr. Academy 7 2 3 6 — 18
Providence 17 20 9 9 — 55
CAI (0-7): Leah Stevens 6, Macy Jackson 7, Alexus Bryant 2, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 1.
Providence (2-2): Kate Weber 5, Lillie Weber 4, Kamden Pierce 2, Molly Richards 2, Addison Smith 7, Livy Theobald 1, Grace Denis 9, Avery Smith 15.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (M. Jackson); Providence 5 (Denis 3, Theobald, K. Weber).
CUBS HOLD OFF FLOYD
MADISON — Host Madison held off Floyd Central for a 34-28 triumph Tuesday night.
The Cubs led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 19-10 at halftime before the Highlanders cut it to 22-18 entering the final frame, when Madison outscored the visitors 12-10.
Samara Miller scored a team-high seven points to pace Floyd (3-4), which will visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MADISON 34, FLOYD CENTRAL 28
Floyd Central 8 2 8 10 — 28
Madison 12 7 3 12 — 34
Floyd Central (3-4): Ava Hausz 3, Samara Miller 7, Megan Czarnecki 5, Nora Gibson 4, Carly Fonda 2, Natalya Gaines 1, CJ Celichowski 2, Brinley Clark 4.
Madison (6-1): Breck Ralston 6, Casey Dyer 11, Cameran Cahall 7, Cadence Taylor 6, Juliana Davis 2, Alaina Kelley 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 2 (Hausz, Miller); Madison 5 (Ralston 2, Traylor 2, Dyer).
LATE MONDAY
EAGLES CLIP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Louisville Portland Christian outscored Christian Academy 31-8 in the second half en route to a 49-19 win Monday night.
The Eagles led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and 18-11 at halftime before taking command in the third and fourth periods.
Leah Stevens tallied a team-high nine points, all on 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors.
LOU. PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 49, CAI 19
Portland Christian 8 10 12 19 — 49
Christian Academy 3 8 5 3 — 19
Portland Christian (1-0): Ellie Heid 11, Kaela Ballard 13, Piper Scott 12, 25-Bame 4, Ava Gish 3, Audrey Evans 4.
CAI (0-6): Leah Stevens 9, Macy Jackson 4, Raegan Hodge 1, Addison Jackson 5.
3-point field goals: Portland Christian 6 (Scott 3, Ballard, Evans, Gish); CAI 3 (Stevens 3).
