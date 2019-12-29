MILAN — Borden rallied from an early deficit to defeat host Milan 39-33 Saturday afternoon for its third straight win.
The Braves trailed 14-9 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Indians 14-3 in the second period and 8-5 in the third to take control.
Milan came back in the final frame, in part due to Borden's poor free-throw shooting (the Braves finished 6 for 22), but it wasn't enough.
"I thought we gave great energy and played well defensively against their bigs. If we make our free throws down the stretch, it's not even close," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "I'm glad that we gutted the win out and I thought we moved the ball pretty well."
Christina Knight (14) and Emily Cissell (13) combined for 27 points for the Braves (7-6), who play at Perry Central at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
BORDEN 39, MILAN 33
Borden 9 14 8 8—39
Milan 14 3 5 11—33
Borden (7-6): Kaylie Magallanes 5, Kaela Rose 2, Grace Hall 2, Emily Cissell 13, Christina Knight 14, Dayton Nale 3
Milan (2-10): King 4, Bailey 9, Pindell 6, Roell 5, O'Brien 7, Schmidt 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 3, Knight 2); Milan 4 (King, Pindell 2, O'Brien).
.
RED DEVILS FINISH 8TH AT COLUMBUS
COLUMBUS — Jeffersonville, which lost senior standout Nan Garcia to injury in its first game, finished eighth in the Columbus North Invitational, which concluded Saturday.
After losing their first-round game 55-24 to Mooresville on Friday night, the 10th-ranked Red Devils lost 50-34 to Westfield in the consolation bracket and 46-45 to Zionsville in the seventh-place game Saturday.
Senior Kiersten Poor paced Jeff in scoring in its Saturday losses, tallying 13 against the Shamrocks and a game-high 23 vs. the Eagles. She was a member of the 10-player all-tournament team.
The Devils (11-5) next host Class 3A No. 3 Salem on Jan. 7.
HORNETS TAKE 3RD AT FRANKFORT
FRANKFORT — Henryville took third in the Lady Hot Dog Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Frankfort.
Lapel stung the Hornets 46-32 in the first round, but Henryville bounced back to beat South Newton 55-27 in the consolation game of the four-team tourney.
The Hornets (5-7) next host Dugger Union at 2 p.m. Saturday.
LADY CATS CLIP HIGHLANDERS
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison clipped Floyd Central 51-34 Saturday night.
The Highlanders (3-9) host Austin at 6 p.m. Saturday while the Lady Cats (8-4) face Monroe Central that same day in the Indian Creek Invitational.
