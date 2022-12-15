BORDEN — Freshman Ava Wheeler tallied a game-high 23 points, including 18 in the first half, to lead Borden to a 62-24 victory over visiting Shoals on Thursday night.
The Braves led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter and 36-7 at the break before outscoring the Jug Rox 36-17 in the second half.
“We did a really good job of keeping them in front of us. That resulted in us getting out in transition and getting some easy baskets,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “All in all, it was a good team effort.”
Emma Hart added 10 points for the Braves (9-3), who will host Madison at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BORDEN 62, SHOALS 24
Shoals 3 4 6 11 — 24
Borden 18 18 25 11 — 62
Shoals (1-11): Turpin 12, Jordan 4, A. Perry 3, Shaw 5.
Borden (9-3): Riley Rarick 4, Ava Wheeler 23, AJ Mallad 6, Delaney Smith 2, Emma Hart 10, Hailey Hurst 6, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 7, Claire Hall 2.
3-point field goals: Shoals 1 (Perry); Borden 5 (Wheeler 2, Hurst 2, Cissell).
LIONS WIN 10TH GAME
SELLERSBURG — Freshman Kelis Dansby scored a game-high 24 points while classmate Aleeyah Brown added 17 to lead Rock Creek to a 64-52 victory over visiting Southwestern on Thursday night.
Rylan Byars added 10 for the Lions (10-1), who surpassed their win total from last season with the victory.
Rock Creek will host Eastern at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
ROCK CREEK 64, SOUTHWESTERN 52
Southwestern 13 12 13 14 — 52
Rock Creek 15 15 12 22 — 64
Southwestern (4-7): Ashley Fulton 7, Claudia Oliver 21, Olivia Simpson 6, Chloey Leach 11, Riley Scroggins 4, Cadence Long 3.
Rock Creek (10-1): Rylan Byars 10, Chloe Carter 2, Aleeyah Brown 17, Kelis Dansby 24, Ryleigh Newton 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 7, Jayli Smith 2.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 4 (Oliver 3, Long); Rock Creek 5 (Byars 2, Dansby 2, McWilliams).
WARRIORS NOTCH 2ND VICTORY
NEW ALBANY — A huge third period propelled Christian Academy to its second win of the season, a 52-32 victory over visiting Cannelton, Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime before the Warriors outscored the visitors 22-2 in the third to take control and a 36-19 lead into the final frame.
Leah Stevens and Brooklyn Shields tallied 12 points apiece to lead a balanced attack by CAI. Macy Jackson and Alexus Bryant added 11 and nine points, respectively, for the Warriors (2-10), who visit South Central at 6 p.m. Friday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 52, CANNELTON 32
Cannelton 13 4 2 13 — 32
Chr. Academy 10 4 22 16 — 52
Cannelton (1-5): Makayla Hulse 4, Bria Garrett 2, Kendall Hale 24, Kylie Anastasiades 2.
CAI (2-10): Kylie McDonald 2, Leah Stevens 12, Macy Jackson 11, Alexus Bryant 8, Brooklyn Shields 12, Addison Jackson 6.
3-point field goals: Cannelton 2 (Hale); CAI 3 (Stevens 2, M. Jackson).
PIRATES PICK UP ROAD WIN
GOSHEN, Ky. — Kennedy Coleman and Tatum McFarland combined for 42 points to lead Charlestown to a 69-45 win at North Oldham (Ky.) on Thursday night.
Coleman finished with 22 while McFarland netted 20, on the strength of six 3-pointers, for the Pirates, who hit 13 from long range.
“It was great to go on the road and get a W against a quality team,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “North Oldham featured two quick, strong guards, (Katherine) Smith and (Gracie) Sipes who could shoot, and a 6-foot post player (Elizabeth) Boyd, who will definitely play at the next level.
“Tonight things were so much better for us, because we shot the ball well, hitting 13 threes and shot free throws well.”
Maddie Nipper added 13 points and Laney Hawkins 11 for the Pirates.
“Laney Hawkins got us off to a great start in the first quarter,” Myers said. “Kennedy Coleman had a great all-around game — rebounding, scoring and defending against the big girl. Tatum McFarland took great shots and did an amazing job battling their post player when Coleman got in foul trouble.
“Our pressure defense gave them a lot of trouble. We were a little out of whack at the start of the game, but Nipper and (Lienna) Blackstone became huge factors as the game wore on.”
Charlestown (7-4) will next visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 69, NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 45
Charlestown 18 17 16 18 — 69
North Oldham 14 10 11 10 — 45
Charlestown (7-4): Laney Hawkins 11, Maddie Nipper 13, Tatum McFarland 20, Lienna Blackstone 2, Kennedy Coleman 22.
North Oldham (4-4): Elizabeth Boyd 16, Katelyn Vize 9, Katherine Smith 9, Gracie Sipes 9, Saylor Hankins 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 13 (McFarland 6, Nipper 3, Coleman 2, Hawkins 2); North Oldham 2 (Sipes, Smith)
EAGLES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
AUSTIN — Host Austin ousted Clarksville 62-37 Thursday night.
The Eagles led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter, 35-10 at halftime and 52-22 through three periods en route to the victory.
The Generals (3-11) will host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
STARS DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence rolled to a 67-29 triumph at Silver Creek on Thursday night.
Standout Chloe Spreen scored a game-high 29 points for the Stars (11-1), who led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 38-15 at halftime before outscoring the Dragons 29-14 in the second half.
Freshman Brooklynn Renn tallied a team-high 10 points for Silver Creek (4-6), which will host Brownstown Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BEDFORD NL 67, SILVER CREEK 29
Bedford NL 17 21 19 10 — 67
Silver Creek 9 6 11 3 — 29
Bedford NL (11-1): Chloe Spreen 29, Mallory Pride 15, Madisyn Bailey 11, Emma Brown 4, Karsyn Norman 8.
Silver Creek (4-6): Hallie Foley 2, Lydia Wright 8, Brooklynn Renn 10, Olivia Johnston 2, Emma Schoen 2, Katy Rooney 5.
3-point field goals: BNL 3 (Bailey, Pride, Spreen); Silver Creek 2 (Rooney, Wright).
OWLS OUST FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Seymour downed Floyd Central 41-32 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.
The Owls led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 41-32 through three periods en route to victory.
The Highlanders (4-7, 1-2) will visit Salem at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
HILLTOPPERS TOP HORNETS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial downed Henryville 50-32 Thursday night.
The Hornets (1-8) will host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
