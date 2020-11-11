BORDEN — Borden built a 35-2 halftime lead en route to a 53-4 victory over visiting Christian Academy in the Warriors’ season-opener Tuesday night.
Delaney Smith tallied a game-high 10 points for the Braves, who led 21-2 at the end of the first quarter. Also for Borden, Kaela Rose and Emily Cissell added nine points apiece while Grace Hall netted eight.
“I thought we did some good things in the halfcourt, moved the ball well and got quality shots,” Braves coach Matt Vick said. “I thought Delaney Smith played well and knocked down some open shots for us.”
Ella McCoy and Cori Payne scored two points apiece for the Warriors (0-1), who’ll host New Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Borden (1-1) will entertain Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 53, CAI 4
Christian Academy 2 0 0 2 — 4
Borden 21 14 12 6 — 53
CAI (0-1): EllaMcCoy 2, Cori Payne 2.
Borden (1-1): Kaylie Magallanes 4, Delaney Smith 10, Kaela Rose 9, Hailey Hurst 5, Paige Robinson 6, Grace Hall 8, Emily Cissell 9, Claire Hall 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Rose, Hurst, Cissell).
WARRIORETTES OUTRUN MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Scottsburg amassed an early lead, then pulled away late to beat New Washington 67-49 on Tuesday night.
The Warriorettes ran out to a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and were ahead 38-25 at halftime. The Mustangs trimmed it to 50-42 by the end of the third period before Scottsburg outscored the hosts 17-7 in the final frame to pull away.
Kaidin James scored 14 points to lead New Wash while Haylie Spear and Grace Ellison added 11 apiece.
The Mustangs (0-2) visit Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
SCOTTSBURG 67, NEW WASHINGTON 49
Scottsburg 22 16 12 17 — 67
New Washington 9 16 17 7 — 49
Scottsburg (1-0): HannahStutsman 15, Zoe Zellers 14, Allison McGlothlin 13, Kady Clancy 12, Hiler 9, Haley Thomas 3, Madyson Richey 2.
New Washington (0-2): KaidinJames 14, Haylie Spear 11, Grace Ellison 11, Sami Canter 7, Macy Fields 6.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 4 (Stutsman 3, Hiler); New Washington 5 (Canter 2, Ellison, Fields, James).
EAGLES TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 7 Lanesville rode a fast start to a 73-14 victory over host Providence in the Pioneers' season-opener Tuesday night.
Providence (0-1) begins play in the Battle at the First Capital at 8 p.m. Friday night against host Corydon Central.
