BORDEN — Host Borden outscored Medora 33-3 in the first quarter en route to a 66-9 win Thursday evening.
The Braves increased their lead to 48-8 by halftime before outscoring the Hornets 18-1 in the second half.
Senior Emily Cissell hit four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 14 points to lead four in double digits for Borden. Ava Wheeler added 12 while Emma Hart and Paige Robinson had 10 apiece. Freshman Riley Rarick contributed seven points while also dishing out an unofficial school-record 14 assists.
"We were very unselfish tonight and moved the ball around. Defensively we stayed in front and communicated better," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
The Braves (4-2) will visit Shawe Memorial next Monday.
.
BORDEN 66, MEDORA 9
Medora 3 5 0 1 — 9
Borden 33 15 10 8 — 66
Medora (0-1): Bowers 3, Hackney 6.
Borden (4-2): Riley Rarick 7, Ava Wheeler 12, Delaney Smith 6, Emma Hart 10, Hailey Hurst 5, Paige Robinson 10, Emily Cissell 14, Claire Hall 2.
3-point field goals: Medora 2 (Bowers, Hackney); Borden 7 (Cissell 4, Hurst, Rarick, Wheeler).
.
NO. 1 EAGLES CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Class A No. 1 Lanesville rolled to a 54-15 win at Christian Academy on Thursday evening.
The Eagles led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter before increasing that to 31-9 by intermission. Lanesville outscored the Warriors 23-6 in the second half.
Shelby Allen led a balanced Eagles' attack with nine points.
Freshman Addison Jackson scored a team-high six points for the Warriors (0-5), who'll will visit Central Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
.
LANESVILLE 54, CAI 15
Lanesville 19 12 13 10 — 54
Chr. Academy 5 4 5 1 — 15
Lanesville (4-1): Jane Davis 8, Hadley Crosier 7, Linzie Wernert 4, Ava Kerr 8, Emma Davis 2, Hylton Brumley 5, Shelby Allen 9, Morgan Sonner 8, Ellie Schneider 3.
CAI (0-5): Leah Stevens 4, Macy Jackson 4, Alexus Bryant 1, Addison Jackson 6.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 8 (J. Davis 2, Kerr 2, Allen, Brumley, Crosier, Schneider); CAI 1 (M. Jackson).
.
WARRIORETTES HOLD OFF HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Scottsburg outlasted Floyd Central 60-54 Thursday night.
The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter and at 22 at halftime before the Warriorettes edged ahead 42-38 by the conclusion of the third period. Scottsburg then outscored the Highlanders 18-14 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Floyd (2-3) will next visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.