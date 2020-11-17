BORDEN — Borden built an early lead, then shutout visiting Crothersville in the fourth quarter for a 34-23 triumph in the Southern Athletic Conference opener for both Tuesday night.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 15 points to pace the Braves, who led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 28-23 at the conclusion of the third period before outscoring the Tigers 6-0 in the final frame.
Kaela Rose added 11 points for Borden, which got some solid defense from Kaylie Magallanes and Caitlyn Cook.
“I thought Kaylie and Caitlyn did a pretty good job in the halfcourt of guarding their two best players,” Braves coach Matt Vick said. “Kaela Rose did a good job of attacking the glass and hitting some shots for us.”
Borden (4-1, 1-0) next hosts Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 34, CROTHERSVILLE 23
Crothersville 9 8 6 0 — 23
Borden 12 9 7 6 — 34
Crothersville (0-1, 0-1): Lakin 15, Wilson 7, Ord 1.
Borden (4-1, 1-0): Kaylie Magallanes 1, Kaela Rose 11, Caitlyn Cook 5, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 15.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 2 (Lakin, Wilson); Borden 3 (Rose, Cissell, Cook).
SENATORS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting West Washington clipped Christian Academy 49-16 Tuesday night.
The Warriors (0-3) host Class A No. 5 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
EAGLES OUTLAST MUSTANGS
AUSTIN — Host Austin edged New Washington 60-57 Tuesday night.
The Mustangs (1-4) next host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
