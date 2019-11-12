NEW ALBANY — Freshman Emily Cissell scored a game-high 16 points to lead visiting Borden to a 41-36 win over Christian Academy in the Warriors' season-opener Tuesday night.
Christina Knight and Grace Hall added seven and six points, respectively, for the Braves, who bounced back from their season-opening loss to Class 2A No. 4 Eastern.
"We didn't play our best, and credit to CAI for outplaying us. We grinded out the last five minutes and made some clutch free throws at the end," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "We have to become more disciplined and take care of the basketball better."
The Braves (1-1) play at Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Warriors (0-1), meanwhile, play at New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
BORDEN 41, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 36
Borden 11 6 10 14—41
CAI 5 8 9 14—36
Borden (1-1): Kaylie Magallanes 4, Kaela Rose 2, Caitlyn Cook 2, Grace Hall 6, Emily Cissell 16, Christina Knight 7, Siera Thomas 2, Dayton Nale 2.
CAI (0-1): Fountain 4, Fletcher 15, Lopez 3, McCoy 5, Stensrud 9.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Cissell 3), CAI 1 (Fletcher 1).
Junior varsity: Borden 41, CAI 13
EAGLES EDGE PIONEERS
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 8 Lanesville outlasted visiting Providence 55-53 in overtime Tuesday night in the Pioneers' season-opener.
Senior forward Natalie Boesing tallied 30 points while classmate Brigid Welch added a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) for Providence.
The Pioneers (0-1) play at Corydon Central at 8 p.m. Friday night in its first game of the Battle of the First Capital.
WARRIORETTES RALLY TO BEAT MUSTANGS
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting New Washington led Scottsburg 20-11 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't hold off the Warriorettes, who rallied for a 54-45 win Tuesday night.
Kady Clancy tallied a team-high 12 points while Jaylah Mays added 11 for Scottsburg, which outscored the Mustangs 26-16 in the second half after trailing 29-28 at halftime.
New Wash (1-3) hosts Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SCOTTSBURG 54, NEW WASHINGTON 45
New Washington 20 9 5 11—45
Scottsburg 11 17 13 13—54
TIGERS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Crothersville spoiled the debut of new Clarksville coach Shelby Gliebe with a 60-41 win Tuesday night.
The Generals (0-1) host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
