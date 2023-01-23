NEW ALBANY — Journey Howard tallied a team-high 19 points to lead New Albany to a 55-53 overtime victory over visiting Evansville Central in a back-and-forth game Saturday afternoon in the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Bears battled back to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. New Albany then outscored Central 13-8 in the third period to take a 37-36 lead. The Bears, though, knotted it up at 46 by the end of regulation.
In the extra session, the Bulldogs outscored the visitors 9-7 to pull out the win.
Alaina Walker added 13 points while Grace McBride tallied 12, all on 3-pointers, for New Albany.
The Bulldogs (4-18) will close out their regular season at Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 55, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 53 (OT)
Evans. Central 12 16 8 10 7 — 53
New Albany 15 9 13 9 9 — 55
Evansville Central (11-11): Avery Kelley 2, Delaney Steers 24, Mya Skelton 9, Mackenzie White 8, Madalynn Shirley 10
New Albany (4-18): Alaina Walker 13, Maizy Smith 8, Reece Stiles 3, Grace McBride 12, Journey Howard 19.
3-point field goals: Evansville Central 2 (Steers 2); New Albany 6 (McBride 4, Howard, Smith).
PIONEERS TOP TWISTERS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence celebrated its Senior Day with a 42-35 victory over visiting Oldenburg Academy on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 28-25 through three periods before outscoring the Twisters 14-10 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
Freshmen twins Addison Smith (11) and Avery Smith (10) combined for 21 points to pace Providence. Avery Smith also corralled 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
The Pioneers (14-6) will host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 42, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 35
Oldenburg 4 14 7 10 — 35
Providence 9 11 8 14 — 42
Oldenburg (9-9): H. Haverkos 2, Kate Weber 3, Ashley Borgman 2, Ellie Ryan 16, Rachel Suttmann 8, Regan Weberding 2, Sadie Wachsmann 2.
Providence (14-6): Kaia Kailer 3, Kate Weber 4, Lillie Weber 7, Molly Richards 2, Addison Smith 11, Livy Theobald 2, Grace Denis 3, Avery Smith 10.
3-point field goals: Oldenburg 4 (Ryan 4); Providence 5 (Ad. Smith 2, Denis, Kailer, L. Weber).
‘TOPPERS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Shawe Memorial rallied for a 44-37 win at Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.
The Generals led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 at the break before the Hilltoppers outscored the hosts 15-11 in the third period and 13-9 in the final frame to pull out the win.
Dahja Gaines tallied a team-high 16 points to pace Clarksville while Courtney Austin added 10.
The Generals (4-16) will visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 44, CLARKSVILLE 37
Shawe 4 12 15 13 — 44
Clarksville 12 5 11 9 — 37
Shawe Memorial (16-4): Ava Turner 10, Hunter Mote 5, Allison Knoebel 5, Yolett Perez 7, Audrey Barron 17.
Clarksville (4-16): Courtney Austin 10, Dahja Gaines 16, Emma Winsor 3, Julia Perissi 3, Jayonna Shirley 5.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 4 (Barron 2, Perez, Turner); Clarksville 3 (Austin 2, Winsor).
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
PEKIN — Freshman Brooklynn Renn tallied a game-high 21 points to help Silver Creek rally for a 55-44 win at Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday night.
The Dragons led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime before the Musketeers outscored them 18-5 in the third to take a 37-35 lead. Creek, however, outpointed Eastern 20-7 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
The Dragons (12-8, 6-2) will close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, when they host Columbus East.
SILVER CREEK 55, EASTERN 44
Silver Creek 15 15 5 20 — 55
Eastern 7 12 18 7 — 44
Silver Creek (12-8, 6-2): Emma Schoen 6, Kiera Gant 6, Brooklynn Renn 21, Ellie Falkenstein 6, Lydia Wright 7, Olivia Johnston 9.
Eastern (9-11, 2-6): Ava Sowder 8, Kylie Batt 4, Gracie Lewis 3, Madeline Lewellen 10, Kyia McKinley 11, Kaylee McKinley 4, Anna Trueblood 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Johnston 2, Renn, Wright); Eastern 7 (Kyia McKinley 3, Lewellen 2, Lewis, Sowder).
CORYDON CRUISES PAST FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 6 Corydon Central cruised to a 50-27 win at Floyd Central on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and 18-12 at the break before outscoring the Highlanders 20-3 in the third period to take command.
Floyd Central (9-11) will visit Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Corydon (20-2) will host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in its regular-season finale.
MUSTANGS ROUT REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting New Washington rolled to a 67-28 triumph at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.
The Mustangs (10-11, 2-2) will host Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight to close out their regular season.
