NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Evansville North for a 50-47 victory Friday night at the Doghouse.
Taylor Treat tallied 13 points to lead a balanced attack for the Bulldogs, who remained perfect at home with the win. Myah Mitchell added 10 points, Maleea Roland nine and Vanessa Burns eight for New Albany, which led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 31-27 after three periods.
The Bulldogs (4-7) next host Class 3A No. 5 Salem at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
NEW ALBANY 50, EVANSVILLE NORTH 47
Evans. North 4 9 14 20 — 47
New Albany 5 18 8 19 — 50
Evans. North (1-2): J. Green 13, K. Martin 13, M. Mattingly 13, J. Shelby 10.
New Albany (4-7): Roland 9, Treat 13, Ewing 4, Howard 1, Walker 3, Burns 8, Mitchell 10.
3-point field goals: Evansville North 3 (Green 2, Martin); New Albany 2 (Ewing, Treat).
REBELS TOP WARRIORS
ELIZABETH — Host South Central picked up its first win of the season, downing Christian Academy 68-18 Friday night.
The Warriors (0-8) visit Providence at 7 p.m. tonight.
