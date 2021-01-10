NEW ALBANY — Taylor Treat tallied 13 points to lead New Albany to a 41-40 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest at the Doghouse on Saturday afternoon.
Vanessa Burns added 12 points for the Bulldogs (5-11, 1-3), who ended a four-game losing skid with the win.
The Highlanders (4-11, 0-5) are scheduled to visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night while New Albany is slated to host Columbus East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
RAMS TOP BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Paoli outscored Borden 17-2 in the second quarter en route to a 49-16 win at Borden on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams led 4-2 at the end of the first period before increasing their advantage 21-4 by intermission.
"They came out and hit us in the mouth and we didn't respond," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "We were not tough and didn't handle their physicality. I take full blame for that."
Emily Cissell tallied 10 points to pace Borden (9-5), which will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PAOLI 49, BORDEN 16
Borden 2 2 8 4 — 16
Paoli 4 17 12 16 — 49
Paoli (6-2): Kinsey McBride 8, Gracie Walls 11, Kacey McBride 13, Jackie Crews 11, Lauren Umpleby 6, Ryleigh Anderson 2.
Borden (9-5): Delaney Smith 5, Paige Robinson 1, Emily Cissell 10.
3-point field goals: Paoli 1 (Crews); Borden 2 (Cissell 2).
BRAVES GET PAST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Katherine Benter scored 30 points, 17 in the first half, on the way to a 52-46 win at Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday afternoon.
Behind Benter, the Braves led 32-28 at halftime before outscoring the hosts 20-18 in the second half.
Freshman Kennedy Coleman tallied a team-high 20 points for the Pirates while classmate Maddie Nipper added 13.
Charlestown (5-4, 1-3) next hosts Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 52, CHARLESTOWN 46
Brownstown 22 10 15 5 — 52
Charlestown 11 17 9 9 — 46
Brownstown (12-5, 6-2): Kelsey Wischmeier 2, Hannah Stahl 2, Maddy Hackman 14, Emma Klinge 2, Katherine Benter 30, Andrea Bair 2.
Charlestown (5-4, 1-3): Laney Hawkins 6, Skylar Cochran 3, Maddie Nipper 13, Kennedy Coleman 20, Demaria King 4.
3-point field goals: Brownstown 7 (Hackman 4, Benter 3); Charlestown 6 (Nipper 3, Hawkins 2, Cochran).
REBELS OUTLAST PIONEERS IN OT
CLARKSVILLE — Led by Ellie Foley's game-high 24 points, Southwestern outlasted host Providence 60-55 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
Behind Foley, the Rebels led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime before the Pioneers outscored them 15-9 to take a 40-36 lead into the fourth period. Southwestern, however, outpointed Providence 13-9 in the final frame to force an extra session.
In OT, the Rebels outscored the Pioneers 11-6 to end the latter's three-game winning streak.
Sophomore center Hailey Crisp paced Providence with 13 points while Lillie Weber tallied 12.
The Pioneers (4-10) will host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SOUTHWESTERN 60, PROVIDENCE 55
Providence 12 13 15 9 6 — 55
Southwestern 15 12 9 13 11 — 60
Providence (4-10): Lilly Kaiser 3, Kate Weber 4, Erica Voelker 3, Sydney Waldron 8, Lillie Weber 12, Maci Hoskins 4, Lauren Castleberry 4, Hailey Crisp 13, Paris Herrod 8.
Southwestern (8-4): Ellie Foley 24, Trinity McLain 4, Ashton Goode 5, Isabel Brooks 6, Abby Fulton 2, Ashley Fulton 8.
3-point field goals: Providence 8 (L. Weber 4, Castleberry, Herrod, Voelker, Waldron); Southwestern 3 (Foley, Ash. Fulton, McLain).
PACERS CLIP CAI
VEVAY — Host Switzerland County clipped Christian Academy 69-9 Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors (0-12) are scheduled to visit Eminence (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
