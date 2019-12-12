NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rallied from an early double-digit deficit to slip past Scottsburg 55-52 Thursday night.
The Warriorettes led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs began to mount their comeback. They pulled within 23-15 by intermission, then outscored Scottsburg 21-12 in the third to edge ahead 36-35. New Albany held off the visitors from there, hitting 8 of 12 free throws in the final frame.
Delani Ewing and Naria Reed scored 15 points apiece to pace the Bulldogs, while Layne Burke added 13.
Zoe Zellers paced the Warriorettes (7-4) with 15.
New Albany (4-5) plays at Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
NEW ALBANY 55, SCOTTSBURG 52
Scottsburg 15 8 12 17—52
New Albany 5 10 21 19—55
Scottsburg (7-4): Zoe Zellers 15, Jaylah Mays 13, Kynleigh Watson 4, Riley Pool 10, Kady Clancy 4, Hannah Stutsman 5, Madyson Richey 1.
New Albany (4-5): Taylor Treat 7, Delani Ewing 15, Mya Jackson 3, Layne Burke 13, Naria Reed 15, Alaina Walker 2.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 1 (Stutsman); New Albany 5 (Burke 3, Ewing 2).
.
VALKYRIES DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy ran out to a 21-4 lead and never looked back en route to a 55-27 win at Jeffersonville on Thursday night.
Radford-signee Destinee Marshall tallied a game-high 20 points while University of Kentucky-signee Erin Toller added 19 points for the Valkyries (4-0), one of the top teams in Kentucky.
Nan Garcia and Kiersten Poor scored seven points apiece to pace the ninth-ranked Red Devils (9-2), who shot 23.3 percent (10 for 43) and had 24 turnovers — which Sacred Heart turned into 25 points.
Jeffersonville has a big Hoosier Hills Conference game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Columbus East.
.
SACRED HEART 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 27
Sacred Heart 21 8 15 11—55
Jeffersonville 4 9 10 4—27
Sacred Heart (4-0): Destinee Marshall 20, Triniti Ralston 8, Erin Toller 19, Kristen Clemons 1, Amy Barry 2, Josie Gilvin 5.
Jeffersonville (9-2): Cadence Singleton 4, Nan Garcia 7, Kiersten Poor 7, Sophie Reese 2, Tatum McFarland 5, Laura Gillenwater 2.
3-point field goals: Sacred Heart 7 (Toller 3, Marshall 2, Ralston 2); Jeffersonville 2 (McFarland, Poor).
.
PIRATES HAMMER HORNETS
CHARLESTOWN — Jackie Biscardi and Laney Hawkins scored 16 points apiece to lead five in double figures in Charlestown's 82-36 win over visiting Henryville on Thursday night.
Demaria King added 13 points, Peyton Crace 12 and Karston Watson 10 for the Pirates, who led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter before breaking the game open with a 28-point second period.
Allison Horn scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Hornets while Riley Nunn added 10.
Charlestown (5-4) plays at Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Henryville (3-6), meanwhile, is off until it plays at South Central on Dec. 21.
.
CHARLESTOWN 82, HENRYVILLE 36
Henryville 11 8 6 11—36
Charlestown 18 28 17 19—82
Henryville (3-6): Riley Nunn 10, Allison Horn 19, Callie Devore 3, Esmeralda Ruiz 2, Anna Knecht 1.
Charlestown (5-4): Laney Hawkins 16, Skylar Cochran 7, Karston Watson 10, Peyton Crace 12, Jackie Biscardi 16, Heidi Chester 2, Ashleigh Smith 2, Demaria King 13, Lanae Crowe 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Horn); Charlestown 7 (Biscardi 4, Hawkins 2, Cochran).
.
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — A big second period propelled Class A No. 7 Lanesville past host Borden 46-29 in a Southern Athletic Conference game Thursday night.
The Eagles led just 6-4 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Borden 15-0 in the second en route to the 17-point triumph.
"We had one bad quarter," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "Credit to them for making us take outside shots in the second quarter. Our intensity and execution were much better in the second half. We have to buy-in on a complete game of effort and execution, and then I think we can surprise some teams."
Gracie Adams tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Lanesville, which was 12 for 16 from the free throw line.
Christina Knight scored 15 to pace Borden (4-4, 0-3), which was just 2 for 3 from the foul line.
The Braves host Providence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
LANESVILLE 46, BORDEN 29
Lanesville 6 15 13 12—46
Borden 4 0 11 14—29
Lanesville (11-2): Georgia Brumley 1, Elizabeth Turner 6, Gracie Adams 21, Linzie Wernert 9, Danielle Haire 4, Morgan Sonner 5.
Borden (4-4): Kaylie Magallanes 2, Caitlyn Cook 2, Emily Cissell 5, Christina Knight 15, Dayton Nale 5
3-point field goals: Lanesville 0; Borden 3 (Knight 2, Cissell).
.
GENERALS GET 2ND WIN
MEDORA — Clarksville led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to its second win of the season, beating host Medora 29-6 Thursday night.
Jasmine Walker scored a game-high 17 points for the Generals (2-6), who host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 29, MEDORA 6
Clarksville 12 7 6 4—29
Medora 0 3 0 3—6
Clarksville (2-6): Dahja Gaines 4, Emma Winsor 2, Kylie Perez 2, Jasmine Walker 17, Myah Bagshaw 2, Shaelin Bruner 2.
Medora (0-6): Kelsey Turner 3, Mariah Cobb 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 0; Medora 1 (Cobb).
.
IN OTHER GAMES: Southwestern beat host New Washington 57-47 while Trinity Lutheran topped visiting Christian Academy 62-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.