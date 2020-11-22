NEW ALBANY — New Albany celebrated its Homecoming with a 81-65 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Saturday night.
Junior guard Vanessa Burns tallied a team-high 21 points to pace four in double figures for the Bulldogs, who bounced back from Friday night's loss at Columbus North with a decisive win.
Taylor Treat added 18 points, Layne Burke 16 and Journey Howard 11 for New Albany, which led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers pulled within 34-27 by halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored them 47-38 after intermission.
Ava Weber netted a game-high 28 points to lead Corydon Central, which is coached by former Henryville bench boss Josh Conrad. Jessica Fulk added 18 for the Panthers (3-3), who visit Clarksville at noon next Saturday.
New Albany (2-3) next visits Class 2A No. 4 Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
NEW ALBANY 81, CORYDON CENTRAL 65
Corydon Central 9 18 17 21 — 65
New Albany 24 10 22 25 — 81
Corydon Central (3-3): Grace Erwin 3, Ava Weber 28, Jaiden Cantrell 9, Jessica Fulk 18, Kayla Willoughby 4, Bailey Orme 4.
New Albany (2-3): Vanessa Burns 21, Taylor Treat 18, Journey Howard 11, Alaina Walker 9, Layne Burke 16, Maleea Roland 3, Myah Mitchell 3.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 2 (Fulk 2); New Albany 6 (Burns 3, Burke 2, Treat).
TITANS TOP HORNETS
KNIGHTSTOWN — Tri topped Henryville 56-31 in a game at the Hoosier Gym on Saturday.
The Hornets (0-4) next host Class No. 5 Lanesville on Dec. 3.
