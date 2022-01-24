crc17.jpg

Rock Creek's Chloe Carter plays defense. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

LOUISVILLE — Chloe Carter tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Rock Creek to a 57-12 win at Louisville St. Francis on Monday night. 

Nevaeh McWilliams added 15 points and Rylan Byars netted 11 for the Lions, who led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime before outscoring the Wyverns 20-2 the rest of the way. 

The Lions (8-8) will host South Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

.

ROCK CREEK 57, ST. FRANCIS 12

Rock Creek     17     25     15     5 — 57

St. Francis        4       6       0     2 — 12

     Rock Creek (8-8): Rylan Byars 11, Chloe Carter 21, Nevaeh McWilliams 15, Tiffany Miller 4, Kennedy Payton 2, Santana Dozal 2, Sierra Alcorta 2. 

     St. Francis (2-10): E. Gorges 2, A. Keegan 2, E. Gordon 8. 

     3-point field goals: Rock Creek 1 (Byars); St. Francis 2 (Gordon 2).

COUGARS CLIP WARRIORS 

SEYMOUR — Class A No. 8 Trinity Lutheran outscored Christian Academy by 24 points over the second and third quarters en route to a 56-23 win Monday night. 

The Cougars led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and 40-15 at halftime before outpointing the Warriors 16-6 in the third period. 

Bailey Tabeling tallied a game-high 21 points for Trinity Lutheran (14-7). 

Leah Stevens scored 15, thanks in part to a trio of 3-pointers, for CAI (6-14), which will visit Perry Central at 8 p.m. Thursday night. 

.

TRINITY LUTHERAN 56, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 23

Christian Academy     10      5      6      2 — 23

Trinity Lutheran         21     19     16     0 — 56

     Christian Academy (6-14): Ashlin Owen 4, Leah Stevens 15, Lilly Yates 4. 

     Trinity Lutheran (14-7): Liza Froedge 13, Bailey Tabeling 21, Kailene Cockerham 7, Madison Keith 8, Emma Schepman 4, Kayla Goecker 1, Hannah Durham 2. 

     3-point field goals: CAI 3 (Stevens 3); Trinity Lutheran 5 (Tabeling 3, Cockerham, Froedge). 

Tags

Trending Video