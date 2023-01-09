CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown held Brownstown Central to single digits in all four quarters on the way to a 44-28 triumph in Mid-Southern Conference action Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 29-21 through three periods before outscoring the Braves 15-7 in the final frame to pull away for the victory.
“This may have been our best win of the year,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “We played four quarters of great team defense. Brownstown has three outstanding players. We played man(-to-man defense) the whole game and (Laney) Hawkins, (Tatum) McFarland and (Lienna) Blackstone did a fantastic job on their three. Laney Hawkins did an absolutely amazing job on (Maddy) Hackman. Hackman is a three-year all-conference player and Laney held her to one point.”
McFarland tallied a team-high 12 points to lead a balanced attack by the Pirates. Hawkins and Maddie Nipper added 10 apiece while Kennedy Coleman netted nine.
“We’ve played well at times so far this season, but we’re really starting to see the kind of team we have. The girls are starting to buy into their roles,” Myers said.
Charlestown (11-6, 3-3) will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in another key MSC contest.
.
CHARLESTOWN 44, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 28
Brownstown 9 4 8 7 — 28
Charlestown 15 7 7 15 — 44
Brownstown Central (13-5, 4-3): Schepper 3, Borden 7, Hackman 1, J. Klosterman 7, Thompson 4, Darlage 2, Stuckwisch 2.
Charlestown (11-6, 3-3): Laney Hawkins 10, Maggie Nipper 10, Tatum McFarland 12, Lienna Blackstone 3, Kennedy Coleman 9.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 1 (Klosterman); Charlestown 5 (McFarland 2, Nipper 2, Coleman).
.
BRAVES BEAT RAMS
BORDEN — Host Borden built a 15-point halftime lead en route to a 50-37 victory over visiting Paoli on Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-10 at the break on the way to their third straight win.
Freshman Riley Rarick scored a game-high 13 points to lead three frosh in double digits for Borden. Ava Wheeler added 11 and Emma Hart 10 while senior Emily Cissell netted six — including the 1,000th point of her career.
“We did a tremendous job defensively in the first half. We contained (Paoli’s Jackie) Crews and had great help-side defense. It was good to see our girls be aggressive in the halfcourt,” Braves coach Matt Vick said. “I’m really proud of Emily Cissell for surpassing 1,000 points. She is a great kid and is very deserving of the achievement.”
Borden (12-4) will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BORDEN 50, PAOLI 37
Paoli 4 6 12 15 — 37
Borden 11 14 11 14 — 50
Paoli (11-8): Crews 12, Hess 8, Hopper 2, Fleming 3, Higgins 6, Anderson 6.
Borden (12-4): Riley Rarick 13, Ava Wheeler 11, AJ Mallad 8, Emma Hart 10, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 6.
3-point field goals: Paoli 3 (Crews, Hess, Fleming); Borden 4 (Cissell 2, Mallad, Wheeler).
.
DRAGONS DOWN LIONS
SALEM — Freshman Emma Schoen tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Silver Creek to a 52-32 triumph at Salem in an MSC clash Saturday afternoon.
Schoen hit six 3-pointers and a pair of 2-pointers for the Dragons, who led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, 28-16 at the break and 40-26 through three periods on the way to their fourth win in five games.
Fellow frosh Brooklynn Renn added 10 points for Creek (8-7, 4-2), which will visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 52, SALEM 32
Silver Creek 14 14 12 12 — 52
Salem 12 4 10 6 — 32
Silver Creek (8-7, 4-2): Emma Schoen 22, Hallie Foley 5, Katy Rooney 2, Kiera Gant 3, Brooklynn Renn 10, Jazmyn Robey 2, Lydia Wright 3, Olivia Johnston 2, Joslyn Chesser 3.
Salem (2-16, 1-4): Brown 6, Roberts 3, Clodfelter 2, Hickey 3, Burton 14, Garloch 2, Gibson 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (Schoen 6, Gant, Wright, Chesser); Salem 3 (Brown, Hickey, Roberts).
.
FLOYD DOWNS ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Freshman Elise Coleman scored a game-high 19 points to lead Floyd Central to a 54-38 win at rival New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday night at the Doghouse.
CJ Celichowski added 13 points for the Highlanders, who led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 35-21 through three periods before outscoring the Bulldogs 19-17 in the final frame.
Maizy Smith scored 11 points to lead New Albany (3-15, 0-3), which will visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Floyd Central (7-9, 2-2) will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 54, NEW ALBANY 38
Floyd Central 17 9 9 19 — 54
New Albany 11 2 8 17 — 38
Floyd Central (7-9, 2-2): Ava Hausz 6, Elise Coleman 19, Nora Gibson 2, Carly Fonda 9, CJ Celichowski 13, Megan Czarnecki 2, Brinley Clark 2.
New Albany (3-15, 0-3): Alaina Walker 7, Grace McBride 6, Stiles 6, Maizy Smith 11, Journey Howard 8.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Hausz 2, Coleman, Fonda); New Albany 2 (McBride 2).
.
MUSTANGS TOP GENERALS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington built an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 57-26 triumph over Clarksville on Saturday evening.
The Mustangs led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, 30-12 at the break and 46-20 through three periods on the way to victory.
Kaidin James scored a game-high 15 points while Macy Fields added 13 for New Wash (9-8), which will visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Dahja Gaines tallied a team-high 14 points to lead the Generals (3-15), who will host Medora at 6 p.m. Thursday.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 57, CLARKSVILLE 26
Clarksville 7 5 8 6 — 26
New Wash 15 15 16 11 — 57
Clarksville (3-15): Kenzie Alexander 2, Dahja Gaines 14, Emma Winsor 2, Alyssa Leezer 2, Julia Perissi 6.
New Washington (9-8): Macy Fields 13, Kaidin James 15, Taylor Edwards 2, Olivia Lawrence 2, Olivia Bower 6, Sami Mattingly 9, Haylie Spear 7, Emily Bottorff 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Perissi 2); New Washington 6 (Mattingly 3, Bower, James, Spear).
.
BULLDOGS DEFEAT HORNETS
ORLEANS — Host Orleans handed Henryville a 44-26 defeat Saturday.
The Hornets (4-11) host Austin at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
HUSKIES DOWN DEVILS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North rode a hot start to a 57-49 victory over Jeffersonville on Saturday.
The Huskies led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter, 34-25 at the break and 40-33 through three periods en route to victory.
Elle Marble tallied a team-high 11 points for the Red Devils (11-8), who will host Louisville Butler at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 57, JEFFERSONVILLE 49
Jeffersonville 7 18 8 16 — 49
Evans. North 18 16 6 17 — 57
Jeffersonville (11-8): Sophia Reese 7, Elle Marble 11, Cadence Singleton 2, Myah Johnson 6, Brooklyn Carter 5, Maranda Mason 3, Averielle Baker 9, LaQaya Gold 6.
Evansville North (13-4): Evie Sale 12, Leah Butler 5, Amiyah Buchanan 8, Jalyn Shelby 20, Libby Blythe 10, Aliah Epps 1, Jill Vidoni 1.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Marble 3, Carter, Gold, Mason, Reese); Evansville North 3 (Butler, Blythe, Sale).
