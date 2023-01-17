NEW ALBANY — Visiting Charlestown outscored New Albany 16-7 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 50-42 triumph Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
The Pirates led 15-9 at the end of the first period before the Bulldogs outpointed the visitors 16-9 in the second to take a 25-24 lead into the locker room. After both teams tallied 10 points in the third, Charlestown took control in the final frame.
“Hats off to New Albany, they played an outstanding game. We have been playing great the last several weeks and they made us dig deep to be able to win,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “We played our best in the fourth quarter, especially on defense. We finally started gaining control when Kennedy Coleman scored on three consecutive possessions. Then we hit 10 for 10 at the line to close out the game.”
Coleman scored six of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. Laney Hawkins added 16 and Tatum McFarland eight for the Pirates. Charlestown went 15 for 18 from the charity stripe. McFarland was 6 for 6, all in the fourth quarter, while Hawkins was 6 of 8, including 4 for 4 in the final frame.
“That’s really outstanding in a nip-and-tuck game,” Myers said.
Freshman Maizy Smith scored 15 and Journey Howard 11 for the Bulldogs (3-18), who’ll host Evansville Central at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates (13-7) will host Salem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CHARLESTOWN 50, NEW ALBANY 42
Charlestown 15 9 10 16 — 50
New Albany 9 16 10 7 — 42
Charlestown (13-7): Laney Hawkins 16, Maddie Nipper 7, Tatum McFarland 8, Kennedy Coleman 17, Natalie Gagnon 2.
New Albany (3-18): Alaina Walker 6, Maizy Smith 15, Reese Stiles 3, Grace McBride 3, Madi Wood 4, Journey Howard 11.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 1 (Nipper); New Albany 4 (Howard, McBride, Smith, Stiles).
BRAVES BLAST REBELS
BORDEN — Host Borden celebrated its Senior Night with a 63-29 triumph over South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Braves led 16-2 at the end of the first quarter, 36-12 at the break and 60-18 through three periods en route to victory.
“Our seniors did a great job of setting the tone in the first quarter,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We did a good job of sharing the basketball and making it difficult for them to score.”
Fittingly senior Emily Cissell led the way for the Braves with a game-high 18 points. Freshman Ava Wheeler added 16 while classmate A.J. Mallad netted nine.
Borden (14-5, 3-1) will close out SAC play when it visits Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 63, SOUTH CENTRAL 29
South Central 2 10 6 13 — 29
Borden 16 20 24 3 — 63
South Central (2-17, 1-3): Kiper 7, Bartoszek 9, Haag 3, Schmelz 2, Liebert 3, Spencer 5.
Borden (14-5, 3-1): Riley Rarick 3, Ava Wheeler 16, AJ Mallad 9, Emma Hart 7, Hailey Hurst 5, Emily Cissell 18, Claire Hall 2, Chloe Cook 3.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Kiper, Bartoszek, Liebert, Spencer); Borden 7 (Rarick, Hurst, Cissell 4, Cook).
HORNETS HOLD OFF WARRIORS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built an 11-point halftime lead on its way to a 38-28 triumph over Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter, 22-11 at the break and 31-20 through three periods.
Hillary White tallied a team-high 15 points while Addison Foley added 11 for Henryville (5-13), which will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Leah Stevens scored a game-high 18 for the Warriors (7-12), who’ll visit Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
HENRYVILLE 38, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 28
Chr. Academy 2 9 9 8 — 28
Henryville 8 14 9 7 — 38
Christian Academy (7-12): Alexus Bryant 3, Leah Stevens 18, Addison Jackson 6, Brooklyn Shields 2.
Henryville (5-13): Hillary White 15, Alexis Marion 3, Mylee Marcum 5, Addison Foley 11, Allie McAfee 2, Peyton Steward 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 4 (Stevens 4); Henryville 5 (White 3, Marion, Foley).
RED DEVILS OUTLAST OWLS
SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville held off host Seymour for a 62-61 Hoosier Hills Conference win Tuesday night at Scott Gymnasium.
The Owls led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils outpointed them 16-5 in the second to take a 28-25 lead into the locker room. Jeff added to its advantage in the third period, outscoring Seymour 25-18. The Red Devils then had to hold off the hard-charging Owls in the final frame.
Maranda Mason tallied a team-high 14 points off the bench for Jeff while Sophia Reese added 13 and Elle Marble 11.
The Red Devils (14-8, 5-1) will close out their regular season next Tuesday at Scottsburg.
JEFFERSONVILLE 62, SEYMOUR 61
Jeffersonville 12 16 25 9 — 62
Seymour 20 5 18 18 — 61
Jeffersonville (14-8, 5-1): Sophia Reese 13, Elle Marble 11, Cadence Singleton 5, Myah Jackson 8, Brooklyn Carter 6, Maranda Mason 14, LaKyra Johnson 3, LaQaya Gold 2.
Seymour (12-7, 2-3): Journee Brown 10, Brooke Trinkle 20, Claire Marshall 2, Kendall Sterling 12, Greer Henry 4, Elizabeth Kirby 13.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Mason 3, Marble, Reese); Seymour 9 (Trinkle 6, Kirby 2, Sterling).
TOPPERS TOP MUSTANGS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial downed New Washington 62-36 Tuesday night.
The Mustangs (9-11) will visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
