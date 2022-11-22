CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown used a fast start and pressure defense to defeat visiting New Washington 61-37 Tuesday night.
The Pirates held the Mustangs to just 34 percent shooting en route to their 12th straight win over New Wash.
“This is obviously a huge game for New Washington and it seems like every year we struggle with them because it’s their Super Bowl,” said Pirates head coach Scott Matthews, a New Washington graduate. “But tonight I thought we played pretty well. Defensively I think we played like we have been, which has been pretty good. I do think we need to rebound the ball better, but overall our defense won us the game.”
The Pirates jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one period and held the visitors to 1 of 11 shooting in the opening frame.
“We got some good looks early, but didn’t knock them down,” Mustangs head coach Kirsti Holloway said. “We talk a lot about making good decisions and knowing time and score and we didn’t finish quarters well tonight. I think we got stuck looking at the scoreboard too much tonight instead of focusing on what works well for us.”
Charlestown (6-1) placed four players in doubles figures while posting its fifth straight win. Senior Laney Hawkins led all scorers with 17 while Tatum McFarland had 15 on five 3-pointers. Also for the Pirates, Kennedy Coleman scored 13 and Maddie Nipper added 10.
“I thought all five of our girls played well,” Matthews said. “We didn’t use our bench tonight, but sometimes that happens.”
Leading 23-13 at intermission, the Pirates put the game away in the third frame. The hosts forced seven New Washington turnovers out of the locker room and Hawkins and Coleman combined for 14 points in the third.
“We went to the locker room and I think we were settling for too many 3s,” said Hawkins, whose team led 45-22 heading into the fourth quarter. “We moved the ball better in the third quarter and got good looks and knocked them down.”
New Washington (4-4) was paced by Sami Mattingly’s 15, all on 3-pointers. Kaidin James added 13 and was the only Mustang to score in every stanza.
“From a working standpoint, she gives everything she has physically,” Holloway said of James. “She draws a lot of defensive attention. She can create a lot for herself and her teammates. I thought Mattingly got hot and we maybe could have found her more than we did. More than anything we’ll head back to the practice court and hopefully we continue to work hard to get better.”
New Washington is back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts Milan. Charlestown returns to the hardwood next Wednesday at Austin.
.
CHARLESTOWN 61, NEW WASHINGTON 37
New Washington 3 10 9 15 — 37
Charlestown 10 13 22 16 — 61
New Washington (4-4): Kaidin James 13, Kaylee Lawrence 2, Sami Mattingly 15, Haylie Spear 7.
Charlestown (6-1): Laney Hawkins 17, Maddie Nipper 10, Tatum McFarland 15, Lienna Blackstone 6, Kennedy Coleman 13.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Mattingly 5, Spear); Charlestown 10 (McFarland 5, Hawkins, Nipper 2, Blackstone 2).
.
BULLDOGS BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Orleans ousted Clarksville 43-22 Tuesday night.
The Generals (2-6) are scheduled to host Cannelton next Tuesday.
NORTH DOWNS 'DOGS
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington North outlasted New Albany 52-39 Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (1-7) will next host Evansville North at 1 p.m. Saturday.
COUGARS CLIP PIONEERS
SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped Providence 61-50 Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (1-2) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
