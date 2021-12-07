CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rallied from an early deficit for a 44-36 victory over visiting Scottsburg in Mid-Southern Conference action Tuesday night.
The Warriorettes led the Pirates 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-13 at halftime before Charlestown outscored the visitors 20-7 in the third period and 11-9 in the fourth.
“We dug a huge hole for ourselves in the first half defensively and shooting poorly on 3s. Scottsburg’s (Ellie) Richardson controlled the game. The second half was a totally different story,” Pirates assistant coach Rick Myers said. “(Laney) Hawkins contained Richardson while (Tatum) McFarland and (Kennedy) Coleman provided the offensive punch. McFarland was 8 for 8 from the line during crunch time.”
Richardson, a freshman guard, tallied a game-high 22 points to pace the Warriorettes (6-4, 1-3).
Meanwhile Coleman (17) and McFarland (16) combined for 33 points for Charlestown (7-2, 3-1), which will host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CHARLESTOWN 44, SCOTTSBURG 36
Scottsburg 13 7 7 9 — 36
Charlestown 6 7 20 11 — 44
Scottsburg (6-4, 1-3): Ellie Richardson 22, Haley Thomas 2, Allison McGlothin 5, Hannah Stutsman 2, Abbey Martin 5.
Charlestown (7-2, 3-1): Maddie Nipper 9, Kennedy Coleman 17, Tatum McFarland 16, Demaria King 2.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 2 (Richardson 2); Charlestown 4 (McFarland 2, Coleman, Nipper).
WARRIORS OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Christian Academy outscored Clarksville by eight points in the second half to pull away for a 35-26 triumph Tuesday night.
The Warriors led 4-0 at the end of the first quarter, 12-11 at halftime and 22-20 heading into the final frame, when they outscored the Generals 13-6 en route to victory.
Leah Stevens tallied a team-high 10 points and Ashlin Owen added seven for CAI, which only had eight field goals but was 18 for 24 from the free throw line.
On the flip side, Clarksville had 12 field goals but was only 2 for 13 from the foul line.
Dahja Gaines netted a game-high 15 points for the Generals while Mariah Smith scored eight.
Clarksville (2-8) will visit Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, while the Warriors (3-8) will visit Class A No. 5 Trinity Lutheran an hour later that night.
CAI 35, CLARKSVILLE 26
CAI 4 8 10 13 — 35
Clarksville 0 11 9 6 — 26
CAI (3-8): Leah Stevens 10, Brooklyn Shields 6, Ashlin Owen 7, Lilly Yates 6, Alexus Bryant 6.
Clarksville (2-8): Dahja Gaines 15, Courtney Austin 2, Alyssa Leezer 1, Mariah Smith 8.
3-point field goals: None.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Lillie Weber and Anna Rodewig each tallied career-high point totals in host Providence's 66-25 victory over visiting South Central on Tuesday night.
Weber scored 20 points, on the strength of six 3-pointers, while Rodewig added 15, thanks to a trio of 3's, for the Pioneers, who hit 14 shots from long range against the Rebels.
Providence ran out to a 27-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and was up 52-11 at halftime on the way to its second win in three games.
Kate Weber and Erica Voelker added eight points apiece while Kate Simmons collected 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (2-6), who visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 66, SOUTH CENTRAL 25
South Central 8 3 6 7 — 25
Providence 27 25 5 9 — 66
South Central (0-6): Kiper 12, Maley 4, Knear 3, Liebert 2, Spencer 3, McCrary 1.
Providence (2-6): Kate Weber 8, Anna Rodewig 15, Erica Voelker 8, Lillie Weber 20, Molly Richards 7, Isabelle Frey 2, Grace Denis 6.
3-point field goals: South Central 3 (Kiper, Knear, Spencer); Providence 14 (L. Weber 6, Rodewig 3, Denis 2, Voelker 2, Weber).
CUBS CLIP MUSTANGS
MADISON — Host Madison doubled up New Washington in the first half en route to a 71-41 win Tuesday night.
The Cubs led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 36-18 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs 35-23 in the second half.
Kaidin James netted 13 points to pace New Wash while Grace Ellison added 11.
The Mustangs (4-6) are scheduled to host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MADISON 71, NEW WASHINGTON 41
New Wash 10 8 11 12 — 41
Madison 17 19 16 19 — 71
New Washington (4-6): Macy Fields 6, Kaidin James 13, Grace Ellison 11, Haylie Spear 8, Megan Snelling 3.
Madison (5-5): Casey Dyer 5, Cameron Cahall 19, Cadence Traylor 10, Mary Johnson 4, Taylor Lynch 14, Breck Ralston 9, Alaina Kelley 10.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Ellison 3, Spear 2, Fields, Snelling); Madison 10 (Cahall 3, Lynch 2, Traylor 2, Dyer, Kelley, Ralston).
