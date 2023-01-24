NEW ALBANY — Leah Stevens scored a team-high 15 points to lead Christian Academy to a 45-30 victory over visiting Eminence (Ky.) on Monday night.
The host Warriors led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-8 at halftime before outscoring the visiting Warriors 17-8 in the third period to take control.
Alexus Bryant added 11 and Addison Jackson eight for CAI (8-13, which eclipsed its win total of last season with the victory.
The Warriors will visit Indianapolis Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
CAI 45, EMINENCE (KY.) 30
Eminence 4 4 8 14 — 30
Chr. Acad. 7 10 17 11 — 45
Eminence (4-11): Victoria Spiegl 8, Addison Roederer 16, Kiya Sacra 3, Georgia Scott 3.
CAI (8-13): Leah Stevens 15, Macy Jackson 6, Alexus Bryant 11, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 3, Addison Jackson 8.
3-point field goals: Eminence 6 (Roederer 4, Scott, Spiegl); CAI 3 (Stevens 2, Bryant).
PIRATES HOLD OFF HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Charlestown built a 12-point halftime lead en route to a 41-34 win at Henryville on Monday night.
The Pirates led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-13 at the break. The Hornets rallied in the second half, outscoring the visitors 13-8 in the third period before both teams tallied eight in the final frame.
“We didn’t have our girls ready to play tonight,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “We tried to emphasize taking great shots and being solid on defense. Henryville did a much better job of doing those kind of things. We’ve done a good job this season of staying out of foul trouble, but Kennedy Coleman and Laney Hawkins both fouled out with significant time on the clock.”
Coleman scored a game-high 18 points while Tatum McFarland tallied 17.
Addison Foley scored 11 points to lead Henryville while Mylee Marcum added 10.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night.
Henryville (5-15) will host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. while Charlestown (15-7) will entertain Seymour at the same time.
“We’ve won nine in a row, but we have a tough challenge in our last regular-season game against a tough Seymour team,” Myers said.
CHARLESTOWN 41, HENRYVILLE 34
Charlestown 11 14 8 8 — 41
Henryville 4 9 13 8 — 34
Charlestown (15-7): Maddie Nipper 4, Tatum McFarland 17, Lienna Blackstone 2, Kennedy Coleman 18.
Henryville (5-15): Gracie Best 3, Hillary White 8, Addison Foley 11, Mylee Marcum 10, Allie McAfee 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (McFarland 3, Coleman); Henryville 3 (White 2, Best).
