BORDEN — Sophomore Emily Cissell scored a game-high 23 points to lead Borden to a 53-41 victory over visiting Shoals on Thursday night (a.k.a. the Braves’ Senior Night).
Kaylie Magallanes added 11 points for the Braves, who outscored the Jug Rox 26-12 in the first and fourth quarters.
“I thought we executed really well offensively. Our seniors stepped up and provided an offensive spark,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Additionally Grace Hall and Caitlyn Cook contributed nine and eight points, respectively, for Borden (8-2), which won for the seventh time in its last eight games.
The Braves are slated to visit Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
BORDEN 53, SHOALS 41
Shoals 2 19 10 10 — 41
Borden 10 18 9 16 — 53
Shoals (1-11): Haley Fischer 19, Turpin 1, Justus 2, Alyssa Howell 2, Cassidy Witt 8, Shaw 8, Hadi Scott 1.
Borden (8-2): Kaylie Magallanes 11, Caitlyn Cook 8, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 9, Emily Cissell 23
3-point field goals: Shoals 2 (Fischer 2); Borden 3 (Cook 2, Hall).
EAGLES OUTLAST GENERALS
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted Clarksville, and a huge game by Generals’ center Jasmine Walker, for a 57-45 win in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday night.
The Eagles led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter, 37-16 at halftime and 55-24 after three before Clarksville stormed back in the final frame, outscoring the visitors 19-2 behind Walker, who finished with a game-high 32 points.
Clarksville (4-8, 0-6) is idle until it hosts Southwestern on Jan. 2.
OWLS DOWN FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Seymour held off host Floyd Central for a 38-24 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Thursday night.
The Owls led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. They were ahead 17-10 at halftime and 25-15 after three periods en route to the win.
Grace Suer scored six points to pace the Highlanders (3-5, 0-3), who visit Class 3A No. 5 Salem at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.