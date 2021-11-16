CROTHERSVILLE — Emily Cissell scored a career-high 40 points to help Borden rally for a 61-44 win at Crothersville on Tuesday night.
The junior guard hit a single-game, school-record 10 3-pointers for the Braves, who trailed 26-24 at intermission before outscoring the Tigers 37-18 in the second half.
“We came out to start the game lazy and flat. We finally picked up the energy in the third quarter and were able to pull away,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “Emily shot the ball well for us tonight.”
Claire Hall added six points for the Braves (3-1), who’ll visit Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
BORDEN 61, CROTHERSVILLE 44
Borden 15 9 27 10 — 61
Crothersville 16 10 13 5 — 44
Borden (3-1): Hannah Peine 4, Delaney Smith 4, Ava Martin 2, Paige Robinson 5, Emily Cissell 40, Claire Hall 6
Crothersville (0-2): Spangler 11, Lakins 23, Plasse 10
3-point field goals: Borden 10 (Cissell 10); Crothersville 6 (Lakins 3, Spangler, Plasse 2).
.
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER PIONEERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville ran out to a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 65-25 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday night at Johnson Arena.
Elle Marble tallied a game-high 21 points for the Red Devils, who improved to 5-0 on the young season. The sophomore guard hit eight field goals, including four 3-pointers.
Another sophomore guard, La’Kya Johnson, added 14 points while junior forward Cadence Singleton scored 13 for Jeff, which led 29-11 at halftime and 48-21 after three quarters.
Kate Weber paced the Pioneers with seven points, all of which came in the third quarter.
The Red Devils (5-0) are scheduled to visit Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Meanwhile Providence (0-4) will host Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 65, PROVIDENCE 25
Providence 2 9 10 4 — 25
Jeffersonville 17 12 19 17 — 65
Providence (0-4): Kate Weber 7, Erica Voelker 5, Lillie Weber 5, Molly Richards 5, Isabelle Frey 3.
Jeffersonville (5-0): Elle Marble 21, La’Kyra Johnson 14, Cadence Singleton 13, Nevaeh Bates 6, Brooklyn Carter 2, Maranda Mason 2, Kiki Gant 3, Averielle Baker 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 4 (Richards, Voelker, K. Weber, L. Weber); Jeffersonville 5 (Marble 4, Gant).
.
SENATORS CLIP WARRIORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — West Washington built a 33-8 halftime lead en route to a 62-25 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
The Senators led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Warriors 13-3 in the second period to take a 25-point lead into the locker room. West Washington outpointed CAI 29-17 in the second half.
Lilly Yates scored nine points to pace CAI (0-4), which will visit Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
WEST WASHINGTON 62, CAI 25
CAI 5 3 13 4 — 25
WW 20 13 15 14 — 62
CAI (0-4): Leah Stevens 7, Brooklyn Shields 6, Ashlin Owen 2, Lilly Yates 9, Audrey Brieschke 1.
West Washington (4-1): Shelby Griffits 4, Mackenzie Brown 8, Emma Schmidt 2, Madison Brown 26, Ashlee McShane 3, Ava Woods 12, Abby Young 3, Eva O’Toole 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (Stevens 2); West Washington 1 (McShane).
.
LIONS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Rock Creek won its second straight game, clipping host Clarksville 44-30 Tuesday night.
Neveah McWilliams scored 16 points, thanks in large part to four 3-pointers, to lead the Lions while Ryleigh Newton added 10.
Rock Creek (2-1) will host Borden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night while the Generals (1-6) are slated to visit Cannelton at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
