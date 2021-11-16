Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.