CLARKSVILLE — Kylie Perez scored 13 points — all in the first half — to help Clarksville build a 25-11 lead on its way to a 49-23 victory over visiting Cannelton on Friday night.
The win was the first for new coach Amanda Carmichael in her third game on the Generals’ bench.
Perez hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first period, helping Clarksville build a 16-6 lead. She added seven more points in the second quarter as the Generals increased their lead to 14.
Clarksville outscored the Bulldogs 24-12 in the second half.
Jasmine Walker and reserve Courtney Austin added seven points apiece for the Generals, who had 10 players in the scoring column.
The Generals (1-2) host Corydon Central next Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE 49, CANNELTON 23
Cannelton 6 5 2 10 — 23
Clarksville 16 9 13 11 — 49
Cannelton (0-5): Charlotte Entwistle 2, Hannah Gray 2, Maggie Dawson 10, Hannah Price 7.
Clarksville (1-2): Myah Bagshaw 4, Carlye Nixe 4, Alyssa Leezer 2, Kylie Perez 13, Jasmine Walker 7, April Jackson 4, Presleigh Yates 2, Dahja Gaines 4, Courtney Austin 7, Nahriel Gaines 2.
3-point field goals: Cannelton 4 (Dawson 3, Price); Clarksville 3 (Perez 3).
BULL DOGS BEAT BULLDOGS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus North clipped New Albany 82-41 Friday night.
The Bulldogs (1-3) host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
