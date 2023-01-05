CHARLESTOWN — Kennedy Coleman tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Charlestown to a 49-35 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night.
“This was a great start for our stretch run in the last month of the season against a good Madison team,” Pirates assistant coach Rick Myers said. “It was only our fifth or sixth game in which our starting five has been healthy and intact. We also had a great night at the (free throw) line.”
The Pirates led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter, 29-14 at halftime and 39-25 through three periods en route to their third straight win.
“The first quarter was as focused as we have been all season,” Myers said. “Our defense was solid, we moved the ball and we hit the boards hard. Kennedy Coleman dominated the rebounding the entire game and was our leading scorer. Tatum McFarland did an amazing job defensively and did a great job doing a ton of little things most fans don’t notice.”
McFarland added 11 points for Charlestown (10-6), which will host Brownstown Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
CHARLESTOWN 49, MADISON 35
Madison 5 9 11 10 — 35
Charlestown 19 10 14 6 — 49
Madison (8-6): Casey Dyer 5, Cameran Cahall 2, Juliana Davis 20, Alaina Kelley 2, Breck Ralston 6.
Charlestown (10-6): Laney Hawkins 5, Maddie Nipper 6, Tatum McFarland 11, Lienna Blackstone 3, Kennedy Coleman 22, Natalie Gagnon 2.
3-point field goals: Madison 5 (Davis 2, Ralston 2, Dyer); Charlestown 7 (McFarland 3, Coleman 2, Blackstone, Nipper).
WARRIORS WIN FOR 5TH TIME IN 6 GAMES
CROTHERSVILLE — Christian Academy built a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 43-22 win at Crothersville on Thursday night.
The Warriors led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, 29-5 at the break and 41-7 through three periods on the way to their fifth win in six games.
Addison Jackson tallied a game-high 13 points while Leah Stevens added 12 for CAI (6-11), which is idle until it visits Henryville on Jan. 17.
CAI 43, CROTHERSVILLE 22
Chr. Academy 16 13 12 2 — 43
Crothersville 4 1 2 15 — 22
CAI (6-11): Kylie McDonald 2, Leah Stevens 12, Macy Jackson 6, Alexus Bryant 6, Katie Ammons 2, Raegan Hodge 2, Addison Jackson 13.
Crothersville (0-11): Womack 3, Burton 10, Berry 9.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (Stevens 2); Crothersville 3 (Burton 2, Womack).
EAGLES OUTLAST FLOYD
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 2 Lanesville outlasted visiting Floyd Central 47-38 Thursday night.
The Eagles led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, 21-19 at the break and 32-27 through three periods before pulling away in the final frame.
Ava Kerr scored a game-high 16 points while Linzie Wernert added 12 for Lanesville (16-2), which will visit Crothersville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Freshman Elise Coleman netted 11 to pace the Highlanders (6-9), who’ll visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
LANESVILLE 47, FLOYD CENTRAL 38
Floyd Central 10 9 8 11 — 38
Lanesville 15 6 11 15 — 47
Floyd Central (6-9): Elise Coleman 11, Nora Gibson 7, Carly Fonda 3, CJ Celichowski 5, Natalya Gaines 2, Megan Czarnecki 7, Eva Casteel 2, Brinley Clark 1.
Lanesville (16-2): Hadley Crosier 7, Ava Kerr 16, Linzie Wernert 12, Morgan Sonner 5, Shelby Allen 2, Emma Davis 2, Ellie Schneider 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 1 (Fonda); Lanesville 1 (Schneider).
MALE RALLIES PAST JEFF
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Louisville Male outscored Jeffersonville 17-5 in the pivotal third period to pull out a 46-38 win at Johnson Arena on Thursday night.
The Red Devils led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at the break before the Bulldogs outpointed the hosts 26-15 in the second half.
Cadence Singleton tallied 12 points and Brooklyn Carter added 10 for Jeff (11-7), which will visit Evansville North at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOUISVILLE MALE 46, JEFFERSONVILLE 38
Louisville Male 6 14 17 9 — 46
Jeffersonville 9 14 5 10 — 38
Louisville Male (7-6): Jordan 5, Mhango 12, Paige 4, West 2, Edelen 11, Brock 6, Brewer 6.
Jeffersonville (11-7): Sophia Reese 4, Elle Marble 4, Cadence Singleton 12, Myah Johnson 4, Brooklyn Carter 10, Maranda Mason 2, LaQaya Gold 2.
3-point field goals: Louisville Male 3 (Edelen, Jordan, Mhango); Jeffersonville 0.
‘TOPPERS TOP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Shawe Memorial edged host Rock Creek 52-49 Thursday night.
The Lions (12-3) will visit Irvington Prep at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
