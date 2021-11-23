NEW ALBANY — Visiting Bloomington North rallied for a 64-61 win at New Albany on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 43-40 heading into the final frame before the Cougars' comeback.
Taylor Treat tallied a team-high 22 points for New Albany while Maleea Roland added 16.
Meanwhile freshman Ava Robbennolt scored 16 points, all in the second half, to lead four in double digits for North.
The Bulldogs (4-4) will next host North Harrison on Dec. 2.
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 64, NEW ALBANY 61
Bloomington North 9 14 17 24 — 64
New Albany 11 18 14 18 — 61
Bloomington North (4-3): Emma McDivitt 6, Avery Patterson 11, Ava Reitmeyer 10, Mia Robbennolt 15, Ava Robbennolt 16, Amya Mayes 6.
New Albany (4-4): Maleea Roland 16, Taylor Treat 22, Anasha Crowdus 8, Sophia Corley 5, Journey Howard 5, Alaina Walker 5.
3-point field goals: Bloomington North 9 (Patterson 3, McDivitt 2, A. Robbennolt 2, Reitmeyer, M. Robbennolt); New Albany 4 (Treat 2, Corley, Roland).
.
PANTHERS DOWN DEVILS
NORTH VERNON — Juliann Woodward tallied a game-high 21 points to lead host Jennings County to a 50-32 win over Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Panthers, who led 9-8 at the end of the first period, outscored the Red Devils 16-4 in the second quarter and 10-5 in the third to take command.
Elle Marble scored 11 points to pace Jeff while Cadence Singleton added 10.
The Red Devils (5-3, 0-2) will next visit Lawrenceburg on Dec. 1.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 50, JEFFERSONVILLE 32
Jeffersonville 8 4 5 15 — 32
Jennings County 9 16 10 15 — 50
Jeffersonville (5-3, 0-2): Sophia Reese 6, Elle Marble 11, Cadence Singleton 10, Maranda Mason 2, LaQaya Gold 1, Myah Johnson 2.
Jennings County (6-0, 1-0): Juliann Woodard 21, Kali Thompson 8, Alivia Elmore 7, Megan Vogel 4, Lily Ernstes 10.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Marble 2, Reese 2); Jennings County 3 (Thompson 2, Woodard).
.
COUGARS CLIP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — A big third period propelled Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran to a 60-37 win at Providence on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers got off to a great start, leading the Cougars 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. Trinity Lutheran rallied in the second period, though, outpointing Providence 19-7. The Cougars then followed that up by outscoring the Pioneers 21-3 in the third quarter to take command.
Isabelle Frey scored eight points to pace Providence while Molly Richards added seven.
The Pioneers (0-5) will next visit Christian Academy on Nov. 30.
.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 60, PROVIDENCE 37
Trinity Lutheran 7 19 21 13 — 60
Providence 10 7 3 17 — 37
Trinity Lutheran (3-0): Liza Froedge 20, Bailey Tabeling 10, Kailene Cockerham 9, Madison Keith 4, Emma Schepman 6, Morgan Brewer 4, Kayla Goecker 6, Katelyn Schepman 1.
Providence (0-5): Kate Weber 2, Anna Rodewig 6, Kate Simmons 3, Lillie Weber 5, Molly Richards 7, Isabelle Frey 8, Grace Denis 6.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 7 (Froedge 4, Tabeling 2, Cockerham); Providence 7 (Denis 2, Rodewig 2, Frey, Richards, K. Weber).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.