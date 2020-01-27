scc4.jpg
Alana Striverson goes in for a layup. 

SELLERSBURG — A huge second period propelled Silver Creek to a 67-22 victory over visiting Louisville Holy Cross on Monday night.

Leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Dragons outscored the Cougars 30-0 in the second frame en route to a 44-10 halftime lead.

Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek added to its lead in the third, outscoring Holy Cross 17-2.

Alana Striverson scored a game-high 25 points — 14 in the second quarter — to lead the Dragons (18-3) to their fifth win in a row. Emme Rooney tallied 12 while freshman Kiela Phillips added 11 for Creek, which plays at South Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

SILVER CREEK 67, HOLY CROSS 22

Holy Cross   10    0   2  10 — 22

Silver Creek 14  30  17  6 — 67

    Holy Cross (9-9): Sydney Brothers 3, Olivia Murphy 2, Jillian Jeffries 2, Callie Wiegandt 7, Mary Mathews 8.

    Silver Creek (18-3): Kynidi Striverson 3, Alana Striverson 25, Emme Rooney 12, Savannah Kirchgessner 8, Sydney Sierota 2, Kiela Phillips 11, Olivia Johnson 2, Lacey Tingle 2, Meridith Wilkinson 2.

    3-point field goals: Holy Cross 0; Silver Creek 7 (A. Striverson 3, Rooney 2, Phillips, K. Striverson).

WARRIORS WIN

MEDORA — Christian Academy picked up its sixth win of the season, a 49-18 victory at Medora on Monday night.

The Warriors (6-12) next play at Crothersville at 7 p.m. Friday.

