SELLERSBURG — A huge second period propelled Silver Creek to a 67-22 victory over visiting Louisville Holy Cross on Monday night.
Leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Dragons outscored the Cougars 30-0 in the second frame en route to a 44-10 halftime lead.
Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek added to its lead in the third, outscoring Holy Cross 17-2.
Alana Striverson scored a game-high 25 points — 14 in the second quarter — to lead the Dragons (18-3) to their fifth win in a row. Emme Rooney tallied 12 while freshman Kiela Phillips added 11 for Creek, which plays at South Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 67, HOLY CROSS 22
Holy Cross 10 0 2 10 — 22
Silver Creek 14 30 17 6 — 67
Holy Cross (9-9): Sydney Brothers 3, Olivia Murphy 2, Jillian Jeffries 2, Callie Wiegandt 7, Mary Mathews 8.
Silver Creek (18-3): Kynidi Striverson 3, Alana Striverson 25, Emme Rooney 12, Savannah Kirchgessner 8, Sydney Sierota 2, Kiela Phillips 11, Olivia Johnson 2, Lacey Tingle 2, Meridith Wilkinson 2.
3-point field goals: Holy Cross 0; Silver Creek 7 (A. Striverson 3, Rooney 2, Phillips, K. Striverson).
.
WARRIORS WIN
MEDORA — Christian Academy picked up its sixth win of the season, a 49-18 victory at Medora on Monday night.
The Warriors (6-12) next play at Crothersville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.