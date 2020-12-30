INDIANAPOLIS — The Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek girls’ basketball team suffered its second straight loss Wednesday, falling 45-35 to 4A Westfield on the last day of the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational at North Central.
The Dragons, who entered the week unbeaten, lost 44-34 to 4A No. 2 North Central on Tuesday. In that game, Creek started off hot before losing senior standout Jaclyn Emly to an early injury.
Wednesday the Dragons had the lead once again at the end of the first quarter, 10-8, before the Shamrocks outscored them 37-25 the rest of the way.
“Two tough games for us,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “Losing Jaclyn in the first half of the North Central game had an affect on us, but I couldn’t be more proud of the fight our kids showed. North Central is the most athletic team in the state and we were right there with three minutes to play. Our defense was outstanding. Just a few plays that could have went our way didn’t.”
Against Westfield, the Dragons trailed 17-15 at halftime and 29-22 at the end of the third quarter. In the final frame, though, they got within 33-30 before the Shamrocks pulled away.
“We had many opportunities, but couldn’t get the shots to fall,” Schoen said.
Six-foot-two forward Alyssa Crockett, one of the top juniors in the nation as well as the state, scored a game-high 13 points for Westfield (10-3) while classmate Olivia Robey added 11 and 6-0 senior center Gigi Eldredge scored nine.
Senior Alana Striverson scored nine points to pace Creek for the second straight day.
“I thought Alana had two great games, not just scoring but defending Arizona State commit Meg Newman (Tuesday) and then Crockett today. She battled,” Schoen said. “We also had great play off the bench from Savannah Kirchgessner and Abby Grimm.
“These were great tests for us. We are outside of our comfort zone and this is how you grow. You challenge yourself with the best to see how you stack up. My takeaway is, we belong.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Dragons (11-2), who face 4A No. 1 Crown Point at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Academy in Gary.
.
PAUL LOGGAN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Wednesday at North Central
WESTFIELD 45, SILVER CREEK 35
Westfield 8 9 12 16 — 45
Silver Creek 10 5 7 13 — 35
Westfield (10-3): Alyssa Crockett 13, Chesney Tebbe 2, Jessica Castor 4, Olivia Robey 11, Hailey Remaks 4, Gigi Eldredge 9, Mikayla Rudolph 2.
Silver Creek (11-2): Kynidi Striverson 4, Sydney Sierota 5, Marissa Gasaway 6, Alana Striverson 9, Emme Rooney 5, Savannah Kirchgessner 3, Abby Grimm 3.
3-point field goals: Westfield 1 (Crockett); Silver Creek 6 (A. Striverson 2, Grimm, Kirchgessner, Rooney, Sierota).
.
EAGLES CLIP FLOYD
LANESVILLE — Two days after suffering its second loss of the season, Class A No. 1 Lanesville rolled to a 50-20 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday night.
The Eagles (12-2) were coming off a 61-46 setback at Tecumseh on Monday.
The Highlanders (3-9) next visit Austin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
