FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany outscored host Floyd Central 25-4 over the second and third quarters en route to a 48-23 Hoosier Hills Conference win Saturday night.
Naria Reed tallied a team-high 11 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs while Layne Burke added nine and Journey Howard eight.
Keegan Kaiser scored 10 points to pace the Highlanders.
New Albany (6-10, 2-2), which has won two in a row, plays at Class 3A No. 3 Salem at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night while Floyd (4-12, 0-5) will host Borden at the same time.
.
NEW ALBANY 48, FLOYD CENTRAL 23
New Albany=7=13=12=16—48
Floyd Central=5=2=2=14—23
New Albany (6-10, 2-2): Maleea Roland 6, Taylor Treat 7, Mya Jackson 4, Journey Howard 8, Layne Burke 9, Anasha Crowdus 3, Naria Reed 11.
Floyd Central (4-12, 0-5): Kalissa Fosskuhl 3, Keegan Kaiser 10, Mandy Hess 6, Kendall Brown 2, Kennedy Emerson 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Burke 2, Roland); Floyd Central 1 (Kaiser).
.
BRAVES CLIP PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central built a 26-15 halftime lead on its way to a 49-35 Mid-Southern Conference win over Charlestown on Saturday afternoon.
Ashley Schroer tallied a team-high 16 points while Maddy Hackman added nine for the Braves (15-3, 6-1), who took a half-game lead over Salem in the MSC standings with the victory.
Peyton Crace scored a team-high 16 points while Jackie Biscardi added nine for the Pirates (9-8, 2-4), who played without two starters (Karston Watson and Demaria King) due to injury.
Charlestown plays at Eastern (10-7, 2-4) in another MSC contest at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Brownstown hosts Clarksville (2-12, 0-6) at the same time.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 49, CHARLESTOWN 35
Charlestown=8=7=8=12—35
Brownstown Central=16=10=14=9—49
Charlestown (9-8, 2-4): Laney Hawkins 3, Skylar Cochran 4, Peyton Crace 16, Jackie Biscardi 9, Heidi Chester 3.
Brownstown Central (15-3, 6-1): Maddy Hackman 9, Emma Klinge 5, Ashley Schroer 16, Halle Hehman 7, Katherine Benter 7, Kalee Borden 3, Avery Koch 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Crace 2, Biscardi, Chester, Hawkins); Brownstown Central 8 (Hackman 3, Schroer 2, Borden, Hehman, Klinge).
JEFF TOPS PIKE
INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman Cadence Singleton's double-double powered Jeffersonville past host Indianapolis Pike 49-33 in the battle of Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.
Singleton tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds for Jeff, which ended a five-game losing streak with the win. Despite falling behind 8-0 early the visiting Red Devils led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 33-27 after three periods before putting the game away by outpointing Pike 16-6 in the final frame.
Jeffersonville (12-7) plays at Jasper at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
REBELS RALLY TO EDGE PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Southwestern rallied from an early double-digit deficit to defeat Providence 44-40 Saturday night.
The Pioneers got off to a good start, leading the Rebels 14-3 at the end first quarter. Southwestern, however, closed to within 19-12 by halftime and 27-24 by the end of the third period before outscoring Providence 20-13 in the final frame.
Ellie Foley tallied a team-high 19 points — 14 in the second half — for the Rebels.
Natalie Boesing paced the Pioneers in points (25) and rebounds (seven) while Brigid Welch added 12 points and Kaylee Kaiser contributed five assists and four steals.
Providence (9-8) plays at New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 44, PROVIDENCE 40
Southwestern=3=9=12=20—44
Providence=14=5=8=13—40
Southwestern (12-6): Foley 19, Goode 8, Marcum 9, McLain 7.
Providence (9-8): Kaylee Kaiser 3, Natalie Boesing 25, Brigid Welch 12.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 2 (Foley, McLain); Providence 1 (Kaiser).
.
RAMS HOLD OFF BRAVES
PAOLI — Freshman Jackie Crews tallied a game-high 28 points to lead host Paoli to a 46-43 triumph over visiting Borden on Saturday.
The Braves led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Rams outscored them 12-2 in the second to take a 20-11 lead into the locker room. Borden rallied in the third period, outpointing Paoli 13-4 to tie the game at 24 heading into the final frame. The Rams, however, outscored the visitors 22-19 over the last eight minutes for their fourth win in five games.
"We had great energy and I thought we made a step forward in getting better," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "We had a cold second quarter that hurt us, but credit to our girls, we clawed back in the third. We had some opportunities, but giving up offensive rebounds to them was the determining factor in the game."
Emily Cissell tallied a team-high 17 points while Christina Knight contributed 14 for Borden (8-8), which plays at Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PAOLI 46, BORDEN 43
Borden=9=2=13=19—43
Paoli=8=12=4=22—46
Borden (8-8): Emily Cissell 17, Christina Knight 14, Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 4, Paige Robinson 2.
Paoli (8-11): Crews 28, Cunningham 5, Kerby 4, Anderson 4, Walls 2, McBride 2, Manship 1.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 4, Knight); Paoli 5 (Crews 5).
.
DOGS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Orleans built a 38-8 halftime lead en route to a 58-11 victory over Henryville on Saturday afternoon.
Sheridan Robbins scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Bulldogs, who led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Hornets 20-3 in the second period.
Allison Horn scored four points to lead Henryville (6-9), which plays at Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
ORLEANS 58, HENRYVILLE 11
Orleans=18=20=12=8—58
Henryville=5=3=2=1—11
Orleans (12-4): Sheridan Robbins 20, Jacqulin Gerkin 15, Lily Pridemore 8, Hailee Powell 7, Shelby Whitaker 5, Lilly Houston 2, Payton Blanton 1.
Henryville (6-9): Allison Horn 4, Riley Nunn 3, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2, Dilyn Roberts 1, Callie Devore 1.
3-point field goals: Orleans 8 (Robbins 4, Gerkin 3, Whitaker); Henryville 1 (Nunn).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.