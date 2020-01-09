NEW ALBANY — Maleea Roland’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 1 minute, 6 seconds left broke a late tie and helped lift New Albany to a 47-42 Hoosier Hills Conference win over visiting Madison on Thursday night at the Doghouse.
Taylor Treat then hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to help seal the victory for the Bulldogs, who rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to snap a five-game losing streak.
The two teams were tied at eight after eight minutes before the Cubs outscored New Albany 12-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs cut Madison’s advantage to 31-28 by the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Cubs 19-11 in the final frame.
Layne Burke led the way for New Albany with a game-high 16 points while Naria Reed tallied 12.
London Perry and Paige Young scored 13 points apiece for Madison (10-6, 3-3).
The Bulldogs (5-10, 1-2) play at Floyd Central (4-11, 0-4), which lost 22-21 at Louisville Ballard on Thursday night, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW ALBANY 47, MADISON 42
Madison 8 12 11 11 — 42
New Albany 8 5 15 19 — 47
Madison (10-6, 3-3): Jade Nutley 12, London Perry 13, Paige Young 13, Daesja Jay 4.
New Albany (5-10, 1-2): Taylor Treat 6, Mya Jackson 2, Journey Howard 6, Layne Burke 16, Naria Reed 12, Maleea Roland 5
3-point field goals: Madison 3 (Young 2, Nutley); New Albany 2 (Burke 2).
LADY CATS CLIP PIONEERS
RAMSEY — Ali Saunders scored a game-high 18 points to lead North Harrison to a 46-35 victory over visiting Providence on Thursday night.
Saunders scored seven points in the first period to help the Lady Cats open up an early 11-6 lead. The Pioneers pulled within 18-15 by intermission, but North Harrison outscored the visitors 11-4 in the third quarter to take control.
Chloe Jacobi added 11 points — all in the second half — for the Lady Cats.
Natalie Boesing scored 16 points to pace Providence, while Brigid Welch added 11 and Kaylee Kaiser eight.
The Pioneers (8-7) play at Clarksville at 6 p.m. tonight in the first game of a girl-boy doubleheader while North Harrison (11-4) travels to Seymour at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH HARRISON 46, PROVIDENCE 35
Providence 6 9 4 16 — 35
North Harrison 11 7 11 17 — 46
Providence (8-7): Kaylee Kaiser 8, Natalie Boesing 16, Brigid Welch 11.
North Harrison (11-4): Ali Saunders 18, Chloe Jacobi 11, Diana Burgher 6, Lucy Robertson 5, Addison Beyerle 1, Jessica Fulk 3, Maddie Messick 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Kaiser 2); North Harrison 5 (Saunders 4, Fulk).
BALLARD EDGES FLOYD
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central came up short in a game that was a struggle for offensive production Thursday at Ballard, with the Bruins prevailing 22-21.
The Highlanders led 15-13 after holding Ballard to one point in the third quarter, but Ballard bounced back with nine in the fourth quarter to get the win.
LOUISVILLE BALLARD 22, FLOYD CENTRAL 21
FLOYD CENTRAL 2 5 8 6 — 21
BALLARD 5 7 1 9 — 22
Floyd Central (4-11): Kalissa Fosskuhl 2, Sophie Gasaway 7, Keegan Kasier 6, Kendall Brown 5, Laney Siewert 1.
Ballard: Claire Simmons 4, Emory Donaldson 5, McKenna Rice 9, Jasmine Johnson 4.
