SELLERSBURG — Kiera Gant tallied 10 points to lead Silver Creek to a 27-24 victory over visiting Brownstown Central in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons outscored the visitors 7-2 in the second to take a 10-8 lead into the locker room. Creek outpointed Brownstown 12-4 in the third, then held off the Braves in the final frame.
“People will look at the score and think this was sloppy basketball. At times it was, but this was two defensive-minded teams going at it. There were very few clean looks,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “I’m proud of my team. When you do not return one starter and you are battling night-in and night-out, what more can you ask for? I’m proud that we guarded and were able to get a huge conference win.”
The Dragons (5-6, 3-1) will face host Gibson Southern at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the Gibson County Tournament.
SILVER CREEK 27, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 24
Brownstown 6 2 4 12 — 24
Silver Creek 3 7 12 5 — 27
Brownstown Central (8-4, 4-2): Jenna Klosterman 8, Hailey Hobson 6, Addison Darlage 2, Maddy Hackman 3, Kalee Borden 2, Kesley Schneider 3.
Silver Creek (5-6, 3-1): Emma Schoen 5, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 6, Kiera Gant 10, Lydia Wright 2, Olivia Johnston 2.
3-point field goals: Brownstown 7 (Hobson 2, Klosterman 2, Hackman, Borden, Schneider); Silver Creek 4 (Gant 2, Rooney 2).
FLOYD SLAMS SALEM
SALEM — Samara Miller scored 14 points to lead three in double digits and Floyd Central to a 59-27 win at Salem on Saturday.
The Highlanders led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, 25-10 at halftime and 36-23 through three periods before outscoring the Lions 23-4 in the final frame.
Elise Coleman added 13 points and Nora Gibson 11 for Floyd (5-7), which will visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 59, SALEM 27
Floyd 10 15 11 23 — 59
Salem 4 6 13 4 — 27
Floyd Central (5-7): Ava Hausz 3, Elise Coleman 13, Samara Miller 14, Nora Gibson 11, Natalya Gaines 3, CJ Celichowski 9, Ava Casteel 2, Eva Casteel 2, Brinley Clark 2.
Salem (1-11): Sidney Brown 14, Allison Clodfelter 2,Kendall Hickey 3, Sidney Burton 6, Kirsten Sexton 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Miller 3, Hausz, Coleman, Gaines); Salem 3 (Brown, Burton, Hickey).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
HANOVER — Freshman Addison Smith scored a game-high 19 points to lead Providence to a 53-36 win at Southwestern on Saturday.
Classmate Livy Theobald added 10 points for the Pioneers, who led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 20-7 in the third period to take control.
Providence (7-5) will host Brebeuf at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 53, SOUTHWESTERN 36
Providence 12 12 20 9 — 53
Southwestern 11 8 7 10 — 36
Providence (7-5): Kate Weber 5, Lillie Weber 5, Addison Smith 19, Livy Theobald 10, Grace Denis 9, Avery Smith 4.
Southwestern (4-8): Ashley Fulton 13, Olivia Simpson 4, Chloey Leach 6, Riley Scroggins 2, Kinsten Long 2, Cadence Long 5, Rorie Scroggins 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 8 (Denis, Ad. Smith 3, K. Weber, L. Weber); Southwestern 1 (C. Long).
HORNETS HOLD OFF REBELS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built a 29-20 halftime lead en route to a 54-48 victory over South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday.
The Hornets led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Rebels 17-12 in the second to lead by nine at the break. South Central rallied in the second half, outscoring Henryville 28-25, but it wasn’t enough.
Gracie Best, Hillary White and Alexis Marion scored 11 points apiece to lead the Hornets (2-8, 1-1), who will visit Dugger Union at 2 p.m. Tuesday and South Decatur at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HENRYVILLE 54, SOUTH CENTRAL 48
South Central 8 12 13 15 — 48
Henryville 12 17 12 13 — 54
South Central (1-11, 1-2): Kiper 21, Bartoszek 13, Hagg 8, Schmelz 1, Spencer 5.
Henryville (2-8, 1-1): Chloe Harter 8, Gracie Best 11, Hillary White 11, Alexis Marion 11, Mylee Marcum 9, Allie McAfee 4.
3-point field goals: South Central 7 (Kiper 4, Hagg 2, Spencer 1); Henryville 7 (Best 3, Marion 3, White).
CUBS CLIP BORDEN
BORDEN — Visiting Madison outscored Borden 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 50-49 win Saturday.
The Cubs led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves outpointed the visitors 15-8 in the second and 16-9 in the third to take a 41-33 lead into the final frame, when Madison rallied.
“We didn’t make those key plays at the end of the game — free throws, rebounds and ball security — and credit to their girl for knocking down that (go-ahead) shot,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “This one stings, but there are many things we can take from this. I thought we played extremely hard, but we had too many turnovers and didn’t knock down our free throws.”
Ava Wheeler finished with 14 points while Emily Cissell scored 13 for Borden (9-4), which will host Perry Central at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
MADISON 50, BORDEN 49
Madison 16 8 9 17 — 50
Borden 10 15 16 8 — 49
Madison (8-4): Ralston 3, Dyer 11, Cahall 16, Traylor 4, Davis 11, Kelley 5
Borden (9-4): Riley Rarick 5, Ava Wheeler 14, AJ Mallad 9, Emma Hart 8, Emily Cissell 13
3-point field goals: Madison 5 (Ralston, Dyer, Cahall 2, Kelley); Borden 6 (Rarick, Wheeler 2, Cissell 3).
EAGLES RUN PAST MUSTANGS
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 1 Lanesville rolled to a 63-18 win over visiting New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday.
New Wash (7-7) will visit No. 4 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
EASTERN RALLIES PAST LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Eastern outscored Rock Creek 22-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 57-48 win Saturday.
The Lions led 14-13 at the end of the first period and 31-23 at the break before the Musketeers pulled within 37-35 heading into the final frame, when they rallied for the win.
The Lions (10-2) will host Medora at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
