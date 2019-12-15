GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Alana Striverson tallied a game-high 24 points and Silver Creek raced out to an early double-digit lead en route to a 57-42 win over Ryle, Kentucky's reigning state champion, in the Indiana-Kentucky Challenge at Great Crossing High School on Saturday.
"A great program win for Silver Creek," Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. "It was a great experience and a great atmosphere. I thought we stepped up and became a better team. Alana played the way we have been waiting for all season — strong, confident and finishing around the basket."
Striverson, a junior guard, finished 9 for 13 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Her younger sister, Kynidi, added 11 points for Silver Creek, which led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.
"Kynidi ran the show and hit big shots to help get the lead to 11 early," Schoen said of the sophomore, who also snared a game-high nine rebounds, recorded four steals and dished out two assists.
The Dragons shot 54.5 percent (12 for 22) in the first half, and were 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) from 3-point range, en route to a 32-24 halftime lead. Silver Creek shot 52.6 percent (10 for 19) in the second half, when it outscored the Raiders 25-18.
Defensively the Dragons held Oregon-signee Maddie Scherr, the 19th ranked player nationally by ESPN, to 11 points on 4 for 20 shooting, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.
While Silver Creek shot 53.7 percent (22 for 41) for the game, Ryle hit just 30.2 percent (16 for 53) — including 11.1 percent (2 for 18) from 3-point range — of its shots.
"Overall our entire team stepped up defensively," Schoen said. "We made them score off tough shots from tough spots. ... We really stepped up to the challenge. I'm proud of them."
The Class 3A No. 6 Dragons (9-1) host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 57, RYLE (KY.) 42
Silver Creek 21 11 14 11—57
Ryle 10 14 9 9—42
Silver Creek (9-1): Kynidi Striverson 11, Jaclyn Emly 5, Alana Striverson 24, Emme Rooney 9, Savannah Kirchgessner 2, Sydney Sierota 4, Abby Grimm 2.
Ryle (1-4): Brie Crittendon 12, Maddie Scherr 11, Jaiden Douthit 8, Jaden Crist 2, Quinn Eubank 4, Brooke Strode 4, Meredith Snider 1.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (A. Striverson 3, K. Striverson 3, Emly); Ryle 2 (Crittendon, Douthit).
PIONEERS RALLY TO BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Led by Natalie Boesing and Brigid Welch, visiting Providence rallied to beat Borden 44-34 Saturday afternoon.
The senior forwards combined for 20 second-half points (Welch 13, Boesing seven) as the Pioneers outscored the Braves 28-15 after intermission to come back from a 19-16 halftime deficit.
"Their size gave us fits in the second half," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "We missed some open shots. I have to do a better job of getting my players mentally tougher. I thought we settled for jump shots instead of attacking the basket. We made strides today, but we are still not where we want to be."
Boesing finished with 19 points — leaving her three shy of 1,000 for her career — and 10 rebounds while Welch added 15 points for Providence (5-5), which will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Christina Knight scored 11 points to pace the Braves (4-5), who host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE 44, BORDEN 34
Providence 5 11 17 11—44
Borden 8 11 8 7—34
Providence (5-5): NatalieBoesing 19, Brigid Welch 15, Kaylee Kaiser 4, Lauren Castleberry 3, Maggie Puricha 2, Brooklyn Nolot 1.
Borden (4-5): Christina Knight 11, Dayton Nale 8, Emily Cissell 7, Kaela Rose 3, Grace Hall 2.
3-point field goals: Providence2 (Kaiser, Castleberry); Borden 7 (Knight 2, Nale 2, Cissell 2, Rose).
PANTHERS DOWN DOGS
NORTH VERNON — Jennings County jumped on visiting New Albany early and rode that to a 48-39 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Saturday.
The Panthers led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime before the Bulldogs rallied after intermission, outscoring Jennings 27-22. But it wasn't enough.
Sophomores Lilly Ernstes (20) and Kali Thompson (12) combined for 32 for the Panthers (3-6, 1-3).
Layne Burke tallied 12 points to lead New Albany (4-6, 0-2), which plays at Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
JENNINGS COUNTY 48, NEW ALBANY 39
New Albany 2 10 11 16—39
Jennings County 11 15 10 12—48
New Albany (4-6, 0-2): Taylor Treat 6, Delani Ewing 8, Mya Jackson 4, Layne Burke 12, Naria Reed 6, Maleea Roland 3.
Jennings County (3-6, 1-3): Addyson Kent 5, Kali Thompson 12, Abi Vogel 4, Kenna Maschino 2, Lily Ernstes 20, Megan Schuler 2, Lane 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Burke); Jennings County 5 (Thompson 3, Kent, Lane).
RED DEVILS OUST OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Jeffersonville bounced back from its second loss of the season with a 61-42 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Columbus East on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils rebounded from Thursday night's 55-27 loss to Sacred Heart Academy by outscoring the Olympians 20-9 in the first quarter. Jeff increased its advantage to 29-12 by halftime and 49-25 at the end of three periods.
The Red Devils (10-2) host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HIGHLANDERS EDGE COUGARS
BLOOMINGTON — Visiting Floyd Central edged host Bloomington North 45-43 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (3-6) play at Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MUSKETEERS ROLL OVER GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Eastern outscored Clarksville 57-9 over the second and third quarters on the way to an 88-36 Mid-Southern Conference win Saturday night.
Kendra Sill scored 22 points to pace the Musketeers (6-5, 1-4), who host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Generals (2-7, 0-4) play at Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
TIGERS TOP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Crothersville recorded its fourth consecutive victory, beating Rock Creek 69-20 Saturday.
The Lions (0-10) play at Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
