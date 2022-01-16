AUSTIN — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek clinched at least a share of its second straight Mid-Southern Conference title with a 60-24 win at Austin on Saturday.
The Dragons led 27-6 at the end of the first quarter, 39-7 at halftime and 58-10 at the conclusion of the third period en route to victory.
Senior Lacey Tingle tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead a balanced attack for Creek (18-1, 7-0). Classmate Kynidi Mason-Striverson collected 13 points, eight assists, four steals and three rebounds. Merideth Wilkinson tallied 12 points, on 6 of 7 shooting, as did Emme Rooney, on 5 for 6 shooting.
Silver Creek, which can clinch the outright MSC title with a win over Eastern next Saturday, will next host Columbus North at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 60, AUSTIN 24
Silver Creek 27 12 19 2 — 60
Austin 6 1 3 14 — 24
Silver Creek (18-1, 7-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 13, Sydney Sierota 4, Lacey Tingle 14, Emme Rooney 12, Merideth Wilkinson 12, Halle Foley 3, Katy Rooney 2.
Austin (6-10, 1-6): Buckel 3, Lee 2, Furnish 9, Hargrave 8, Baker 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (Mason-Striverson 4, Tingle 2, Foley, Rooney, Sierota); Austin 3 (Furnish 2, Hargrave).
LIONS EDGE DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Salem rallied to nip host Jeffersonville 38-37 Saturday afternoon.
Playing their first game in a month, the Red Devils led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 32-29 heading into the final frame. The Lions, however, outscored Jeff 9-5 in the fourth period to pull out the win.
Natalie Noel netted a game-high 16 points to lead the Lions (10-6).
Cadence Singleton scored 11 points to pace the Red Devils while Sophia Reese added 10.
Jeff (7-7) will next host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SALEM 38, JEFFERSONVILLE 37
Salem 8 9 12 9 — 38
Jeff 14 7 11 5 — 37
Salem (10-6): Sidney Brown 5, Natalie Noel 16, Abigail Ratts 8, Natalie Dean 3, Kendall Hickey 6.
Jeffersonville (7-7): Sophia Reese 10, La'Kyra Johnson 6, Cadence Singleton 11, Nevaeh Bates 8, Brooklyn Carter 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 7 (Noel 4, Hickey 2, Brown); Jeffersonville 3 (Reese 2, Johnson).
STARS SHOOT DOWN FLOYD
BEDFORD — Class 4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence built a 25-point halftime lead on its way to a 62-28 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday afternoon.
The Stars led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter before increasing their advantage to 42-17 by the break. BNL then outscored the Highlanders 20-11 the rest of the way.
Chloe Spreen (18) and Karsyn Norman (17) combined for 35 points to pace the Stars (17-2, 5-1).
Keegan Kaiser scored a team-high 13 points for Floyd Central (6-11, 1-4), which will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
BEDFORD NL 62, FLOYD CENTRAL 28
Floyd Central 10 7 7 4 — 28
Bedford NL 21 21 13 7 — 62
Floyd Central (6-11, 1-4): Keegan Kaiser 13, Samara Miller 4, Kendall Brown 6, Nora Gibson 2, Callie Jo Celichowski 1, Carly Fonda 2.
Bedford NL (17-2, 5-1): Chloe Spreen 18, Carlee Kern 6, Mallory Pride 9, Madisyn Bailey 8, Karsyn Norman 17, Ella Turner 2, Emma Crane 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 0; Bedford NL 7 (Norman 3, Bailey 2, Spreen 2).
OLYMPIANS DOWN 'DOGS
COLUMBUS EAST — Columbus East strengthened its hold on the HHC race with an 82-42 victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday afternoon.
The Olympians (15-3, 5-0) can clinch the league's title outright with a win at Jennings County on Thursday night.
Meanwhile the Bulldogs (5-14, 0-4) will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, when they visit Charlestown.
