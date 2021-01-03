GARY — Sydney Sierota scored 18 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 53-49 win over 4A No. 1 Crown Point in the Mac Jelks Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Bowman Academy.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Dragons, who previously fell to 4A No. 2 North Central and 4A Westfield earlier in the week. It was also the Bulldogs' first regular-season loss in almost three years, a span of 48 games.
"Today was a great game for our program," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "This week has been a great test. To see where we are with all teams. To beat a team like Crown Point for our program recognition in other regions of the state is unbelievable."
With the game tied at 48, and a little under a minute remaining in regulation, Sierota hit her fourth 3-pointer to put the Dragons on top for good. A short time later, Kynidi Striverson hit a pair of free throws to ice it for Creek.
"Sydney Sierota was a killer today," Schoen said. "This kid, along with Kynidi (Striverson) and Raven Newsome, who on New Year's Eve was in the gym working. When preparation meetings opportunity great things happen, and Syd was prepared for the opportunity."
Senior Marissa Gasaway added 13 points, Alana Striverson nine, Kynidi Striverson eight and Emme Rooney five for the Dragons, who continued to play without injured senior guard Jaclyn Emly.
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers scored a game-high 21 points to pace the Bulldogs. However, she only tallied two points and went 0 for 2 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
"Lots of kids had fingerprints on this win," Schoen said. "Our defense on Carrothers was outstanding. She is such a great scorer, to make every touch, every shot, a tough one was the goal, and we did.
"Marissa dominated the glass, I thought this was her best game. She was just a terror on the boards, finishing with a double-double. It was a great team win. Everyone contributed, everyone battled and for us to compete at the highest level we have to continue to work hard. We had a tough week with North Central, Westfield and Crown Point, but these are tests that we need and today we improved."
The Dragons (12-2) next visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before visiting 3A No. 4 Salem next Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 53, CROWN POINT 49
Silver Creek 14 13 15 11 — 53
Crown Point 12 10 18 9 — 49
Silver Creek (12-2): Kynidi Striverson 8, Sydney Sierota 18, Marissa Gasaway 13, Alana Striverson 9, Emme Rooney 5.
Crown Point (8-1): Jessica Carrothers 21, Alyvia Santiago 5, Nikki Gerodemos 11, Allie Govert 4, Lilly Stoddard 8.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Sierota 4); Crown Point 4 (Gerodenos 3, Stoddard).
.
CRISP LEADS PIONEERS PAST REBELS
ELIZABETH — Sophomore center Hailey Crisp scored a career-high 18 points to lead visiting Providence past South Central 56-28 Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers got off to a fast start, outscoring the Rebels 19-2 in the first quarter en route to a 32-15 halftime lead. Providence then outpointed South Central 14-3 in the third quarter to increase its lead.
Freshman Sydney Waldron added nine points and sophomore Kate Weber eight for the Pioneers, who had nine players score.
Providence (3-9) will host Clarksville at 6 p.m. Friday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 56, SOUTH CENTRAL 28
Providence 19 13 14 10 — 56
South Central 2 13 3 10 — 28
Providence (3-9): Lilly Kaiser 6, Kate Weber 8, Lillie Weber 5, Maci Hoskins 2, Hailey Crisp 18, Sydney Waldron 9, Paris Harrod 4, Caroline Castleberry 2, Grace Denis 2.
South Central (1-7): Kiper 11, Ashby 1, Boley 14, Spencer 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 1 (Harrod); South Central 2 (Boley, Kiper).
.
'DORES BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Perry Central outlasted Borden 32-26 Saturday afternoon.
The Commodores built a 13-8 halftime lead, then held off the Braves in the second half.
"When you go 5 for 14 from the free throw line, you're not going to win many games. Our turnovers in the first half didn't help the cause either," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "We battled, but weren't able to make the right plays at critical times."
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 16 points while Kaylie Magallanes added six for Borden (9-3), which will host Paoli at 12:30 p.m. next Saturday.
.
PERRY CENTRAL 32, BORDEN 26
Perry Central 5 8 7 12 — 32
Borden 2 6 8 10 — 26
Perry Central (4-7): Kyra Hemmings 1, Maddy Elmer 5, Emily Parker 3, Bree Noland 11, Jadyn Smith 1, Maggie Cunningham 2, Alysia Hurtado 9.
Borden (9-3): Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 2, Caitlyn Cook 2, Emily Cissell 16.
3-point field goals: Perry Central 2 (Noland, Parker); Borden 3 (Cissell 3).
.
PANTHERS TOP PIRATES
CORYDON — Ava Weber scored a game-high 16 points to lead Corydon Central to a 42-34 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers outpointed the Pirates 10-7 in the first period and took a 21-19 lead into the locker room before outscoring the visitors 21-15 in the second half.
Freshman Maddie Nipper netted a team-high 11 points for Charlestown while Demaria King added 10.
The Pirates (5-3, 1-2) visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 42, CHARLESTOWN 34
Charlestown 7 12 6 9 — 34
Corydon 10 11 9 12 — 42
Charlestown (5-3, 1-2): Laney Hawkins 4, Skylar Cochran 5, Maddie Nipper 11, Kennedy Coleman 2, Demaria King 10, Ashlyn Moore 2.
Corydon Centra (8-5, 4-2): Grace Erwin 6, Ava Weber 16, Bailey Orme 6, Jessica Fulk 8, Kayla Willoughby 2, Jaiden Cantrell 2, Chloe Cannon 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 3 (Nipper 2, Cochran); Corydon Central 3 (Erwin, Fulk, Orme).
.
TIGERS TAME 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 3A No. 3 Evansville Memorial rode a big second quarter to a 68-42 win at New Albany on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 25-4 in the second frame to take a 37-11 lead into the locker room at halftime. The two teams played the second half to a 31-31 standoff.
Taylor Treat topped the 'Dogs with 14 points while Maleea Roland added 11.
New Albany (4-9) will host Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 68, NEW ALBANY 42
Ev. Memorial 12 25 20 11 — 68
New Albany 7 4 11 20 — 42
Evansville Memorial (11-0): Savannah Warren 7, Peyton Murphy 7, Ryleigh Anslinger 18, Emily Mattingly 6, Hope Lensing 7, Sophie Johnson 11, Aavery Kelley 2, Averi Anslinger 2, Lydia Bordfeld 3, Kennedy Stratman 5.
New Albany (4-9): Maleea Roland 11, Vanessa Burns 3, Taylor Treat 14, Layne Burke 8, Journey Howard 4, Myah Mitchell 2.
3-point field goals: Evansville Memorial 5 (R. Anslinger 2, Bordfeld, Johnson, Warren); New Albany 3 (Treat 2, Roland).
.
EAGLES OUTLAST FLOYD
AUSTIN — Host Austin rallied for a 46-37 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Saturday night.
The Highlanders led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored them 13-2 in the second period to take a 23-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Austin then outpointed Floyd 23-18 after intermission.
Keegan Kaiser scored a game-high 19 points for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (3-10) visits New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
AUSTIN 46, FLOYD CENTRAL 37
Floyd Central 17 2 8 10 — 37
Austin 10 13 11 12 — 46
Floyd Central (3-10): Sophie Gasaway 2, Keegan Kaiser 19, Mandy Hess 6, Kendall Brown 7, Grace Suer 2, Laney Siewert 1.
Austin (7-7): Misti Kimberlin 17, Sarah Robbins 12, Mayci Furnish 5, Mallory Buckel 12.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5 (Kaiser 3, Brown, Hess); Austin 4 (Kimberlin 2, Robbins 2).
.
NO. 2 COUGARS DOWN MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Class A No. 2 Trinity Lutheran outlasted host New Washington 58-43 Saturday night.
The Mustangs (4-6) host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
REBELS CLIP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Southwestern built a 24-11 halftime lead en route to a 50-26 triumph at Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.
The Generals (4-9) host Shawe Memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.