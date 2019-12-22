BROWNSTOWN — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek outscored 10th-ranked Brownstown Central 11-4 in overtime to earn a 64-57 girls' basketball win — its first victory on the Braves' homecourt in 15 years — and move into a tie atop the Mid-Southern Conference standings.
The Dragons led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-23 at halftime before Brownstown battled back to go up 42-40 heading into the final frame. Creek outscored the Braves by two in the fourth quarter to force the extra session. In OT, sophomore Kynidi Striverson scored seven of her team-high 23 points for the Dragons.
"It's a great win for these girls," said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, whose team bounced back from its Thursday night 66-35 loss at Bedford North Lawrence. "I thought we played extremely well. We were able to get off to a great start, then Brownstown came back. We fought through adversity, being six down late, and then defensively getting stops."
Jaclyn Emly added 15 points while Alana Striverson and Emme Rooney scored nine apiece for the Dragons (11-2, 5-1), who ended a six-game losing streak to the Braves and picked up their first win in Brownstown since Dec. 18, 2004.
Andrea Benter scored a game-high 30 points, on the strength of six 3-pointers, for the Braves (9-2, 5-1), who are tied with Silver Creek atop the league standings.
SILVER CREEK 64, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 57 (OT)
Silver Creek 16 11 13 13 11—64
Brownstown Central 8 15 19 11 4—57
Silver Creek (11-2, 5-1): Kynidi Striverson 23, Jaclyn Emly 15, Alana Striverson 9, Emme Rooney 9, Savannah Kirchgessner 6, Abby Grimm 2.
Brownstown Central (9-2, 5-1): Andrea Benter 30, Halle Hehman 10, Ashley Schroer 6, Maddy Hackman 9, Zoe Fountain 2,
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (K. Striverson 5, Rooney 3, Emly); Brownstown Central 9 (Benter 6, Hackman 3).
BRAVES BLITZ HORNETS
MEDORA — Borden built a 26-5 halftime lead and cruised to a 50-23 win at Medora on Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and took a 21-point lead into intermission before outscoring the Hornets 16-5 in the third.
Grace Hall tallied a team-high 12 points for Borden, which had eight players score.
"It was good for our JV players to get a lot of varsity playing time," Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Borden (6-6) next plays at Milan at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BORDEN 50, MEDORA 23
Borden 12 14 16 8—50
Medora 2 3 5 13—23
Borden (6-6): Grace Hall 12, Paige Robinson 8, Christina Knight 6, Caitlyn Cook 6, Delaney Smith 4, Kaela Rose 4, Claire Hall 4, Dayton Nale 2.
Medora (0-10): Cobb 13, Turner 10
3-point field goals: Borden 0; Medora 1 (Cobb).
HORNETS STING REBELS
ELIZABETH — Riley Nunn and Kaitlyn D'Angelo combined for 35 points to help Henryville end its five-game losing streak with a 55-27 Southern Athletic Conference win at South Central on Saturday.
Nunn tallied a game-high 18 points, while D'Angelo netted 17 for the Hornets, who led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 46-25 after three periods.
Callie DeVore and Allison Horn added six points apiece for Henryville (4-6, 2-1), which faces Lapel at 11:45 a.m. next Saturday in the first round of the Lady Hot Dog Holiday Tournament at Frankfort.
HENRYVILLE 55, SOUTH CENTRAL 37
Henryville 15 16 15 9—55
South Central 8 11 6 12—37
Henryville (4-6, 2-1): Riley Nunn 18, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 17, Callie DeVore 6, Allison Horn 6, Anna Knecht 4, Avery King 2, Esmerelda Riuz 2.
South Central (0-11, 0-2): Lilly Boley 14, Marie Goowin 9, Kaitlyn Harl 6, Kendall Kiper 6, Makaylie Patterson 2.
3-point field goals: Henrvyille 5 (Nunn 5); South Central 6 (Goodwin 3, Kiper 2, Boley).
EAGLES OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Class A No. 7 Lanesville downed host New Washington 63-53 in SAC action Saturday.
The Mustangs (6-9) are idle until playing at Trinity Lutheran on Jan. 4.
LIONS TOP HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 3 Salem clipped host Floyd Central 62-31 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (3-8) play at North Harrison next Saturday.
