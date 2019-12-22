On Dec. 18, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Article 1, abuse of power (for using his office for political gain) passed by a vote of 230 yes; 197 no; 1 vote of present. Article 2, obstruction of Congress, was approved 229-198, with 1 present vote. Trump is only the third U.S. President to be impeached; the two others were Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

