SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek ran out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 75-36 victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday night.
The Dragons led 25-2 at the end of the first quarter and 45-11 at halftime. They cruised from there to their fourth straight win to start the season.
Four players scored in double digits for Silver Creek. Senior Marissa Gasaway had her third double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) of the season while classmate Alana Striverson scored 16 points and recorded three steals. Also for the Dragons, senior Jaclyn Emly tallied 12 points and three steals; junior point guard Kynidi Striverson contributed 12 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds; Sydney Sierota scored seven points and Emme Rooney added a stat-sheet stuffing five points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Layne Burke tallied 10 points to pace the Bulldogs (1-2), who visit Columbus North at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Dragons (4-0), meanwhile, open Mid-Southern Conference play when they visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 75, NEW ALBANY 36
New Albany 2 9 11 14 — 36
Silver Creek 25 20 17 13 — 75
New Albany (1-2): Vanessa Burns 5, Taylor Treat 4, Anasha Crowdus 2, Shalandria White 1, Journey Howard 8, Alaina Walker 6, Layne Burke 10.
Silver Creek (4-0): Kynidi Striverson 12, Jaclyn Emly 12, Marissa Gasaway 16, Alana Striverson 16, Emme Rooney 5, Savannah Kirchgessner 4, Sydney Sierota 7, Lacey Tingle 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Burns); Silver Creek 8 (Emly 4, A. Striverson 2, K. Striverson 2).
.
FLOYD ROLLS OVER WARRIORS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central celebrated its seniors and a 63-22 victory over visiting Evansville Harrison on Saturday.
Leading 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Highlanders took control by outscoring the Warriors 19-4 in the second period and 19-6 in the third.
Fittingly, senior Grace Suer scored a game-high 13 points to pace Floyd. Junior Keegan Kaiser and sophomore Mandy Hess added 11 points apiece for the Highlanders, who had nine players in the scoring column.
Floyd Central (2-1) hosts Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 63, EV. HARRISON 22
Evansville Harrison 9 4 6 3 — 22
Floyd Central 15 19 19 10 — 63
Ev. Harrison (0-2): Ma’Khya Robertson 4, Gabrielle Bushrod 3, Jordan Mackey 4, Ava Verkamp 2, Tori Carroll 8, Daiyuana Wright 1.
Floyd Central (2-1): Grace Suer 13, Keegan Kaiser 11, Mandy Hess 11, Sophie Gasaway 4, Kendall Brown 6, Callie Jo Celichowski 7, Kennedy Emmerson 2, Maddy Hamelman 3, Madi Wood 6.
3-point field goals: Ev. Harrison 1 (Bushrod).
.
MUSTANGS RUN AWAY FROM WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting New Washington started, and finished, strong in its 74-17 victory over host Christian Academy on Saturday evening.
The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 17-0 in the first and fourth quarters en route to the win. Kaidin James scored 14 points to pace New Wash while Grace Ellison added 11 points. Sami Canter scored 10 and Macy Fields and Emma DeCamp netted nine apiece for the Mustangs (1-3), who visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Ella McCoy tallied nine points, while Nicole Tucker added seven for CAI (0-2), which hosts West Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 74, CAI 17
New Washington 17 18 22 17 — 74
Christian Academy 0 9 8 0 — 17
New Washington (1-3): Macy Fields 9, Kaidin James 14, Grace Ellison 11, Emma DeCamp 9, Olivia Lawrence 3, Megan Snelling 2, Sami Canter 10, Haylie Spear 8, Jordan Standiford 8.
CAI (0-2): Nicole Tucker 7, Ella McCoy 9, Emily Garber 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Canter 2, Standiford 2, DeCamp, Ellison, Fields, James); CAI 0.
.
BRAVES BEST BULLDOGS
CANNELTON — A solid start propelled Borden past host Cannelton 39-22 Saturday.
The Braves bolted to a 13-1 lead by the end of the first and were ahead 30-15 at halftime en route to the 17-point triumph.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 12 points for Borden while three players — Kaylie Magallanes, Kaela Rose and Grace Hall — added six points apiece.
The Braves (3-1) open Southern Athletic Conference play at 6 p.m. tonight when they host Crothersville.
.
BORDEN 37, CANNELTON 22
Borden 13 17 2 7 — 37
Cannelton 1 14 3 4 — 22
Borden (3-1): Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 6, Caitlyn Cook 3, Hailey Hurst 2, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 6, Emily Cissell 12, Claire Hall 2.
Cannelton (0-3): Chesterfield 2, Gray 6, Hale 8, Dawson 3, Price 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Cissell 3, Cook) Cannelton (Hale 2, Dawson, Gray).
.
PACERS DOWN HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Switzerland County jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 48-25 triumph at Henryville on Saturday night.
The Pacers led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, 28-12 at halftime and 44-18 after three periods in the victory.
Jessica Duvall scored a game-high 16 points for Switzerland County (2-1).
Avery King netted eight points to pace the Hornets (0-2), who visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 48, HENRYVILLE 25
Switzerland Co. 16 12 16 4 — 48
Henryville 4 8 6 7 — 25
Switzerland County (2-1): Jessica Duvall 16, Keirstan Oeffinger 11, Nora Hankins 7, Maddelynn Duvall 6, Halle Archer 2
Henryville (0-2): Avery King 8, Anna Knecht 4, Esmeralda Ruiz 4, Riley Nunn 3, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 3, Alli Thompson 3.
.
PIONEERS FALL
CORYDON — Crawford County clipped Providence 39-30 in the consolation game of the Battle at the First Capital on Saturday.
The Pioneers (0-3) next visit Trinity Lutheran on Nov. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.