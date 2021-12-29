VINCENNES — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek built a 16-point halftime lead and cruised to a 61-44 win over Franklin Central in the Vincennes Lincoln Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
The Dragons led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 35-19 at halftime before outscoring the Flashes 26-25 in the second half.
Senior standout Kynidi Mason-Striverson led the way for Silver Creek, tallying 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Seniors Emme Rooney and Merideth Wilkinson added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Another senior, Lacey Tingle, tallied five rebounds and five steals to go along with two points and two assists while classmate Sydney Sierota registered six rebounds, five points, four assists and three steals.
The Dragons (14-1) will face the host Alices (7-5) at 8 p.m. tonight in the final of the four-team tourney.
VINCENNES LINCOLN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Wednesday at Vincennes Lincoln
SILVER CREEK 61, FRANKLIN CENTRAL 44
Franklin Central 11 8 7 18 — 44
Silver Creek 20 15 10 16 — 61
Franklin Central (3-10): Adalyn Barlow 2, Lauren Baker 2, Abby Steinhofer 2, Mattie Finney 4, Emma McVey 11, Madison Monday 10, Lily Graves 9, Carys Wilson 4.
Silver Creek (14-1): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 20, Hallie Foley 3, Katy Rooney 2, Sydney Sierota 5, Reese Decker 4, Lydia Wright 4, Lacey Tingle 2, Emme Rooney 11, Merideth Wilkinson 10.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (Mason-Striverson 3, Rooney 3, Sierota); Franklin Central 6 (McVey 3, Monday 3).
PIRATES PLACE 2ND AT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — East Central rode a hot start to a 49-38 victory over Charlestown in the championship game of Scottsburg's Cheatham Classic on Wednesday night.
The Trojans tallied the first 10 points of the game en route to a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Pirates trimmed it to 23-17 by halftime, but East Central outscored Charlestown 26-21 in the second half to secure the win.
"East Central jumped out to a 10-0 lead and had us on our heels. From that point on, we regained our composure and were very competitive the rest of the game. We probably played our best ball of the season after getting in the hole," Pirates assistant coach Rick Myers said.
Demaria King tallied 12 points to lead Charlestown while Laney Hawkins added 10.
The Pirates (10-5) will next visit Madison on Jan. 7.
CHEATHAM CLASSIC
Wednesday's final at Scottsburg
EAST CENTRAL 49, CHARLESTOWN 38
Charlestown 6 11 9 12 — 38
East Central 16 7 10 16 — 49
Charlestown (10-5): Laney Hawkins 10, Maddie Nipper 8, Kennedy Coleman 3, Tatum McFarland 3, Demaria King 12, Ashlyn Moore 2.
East Central (11-3): CaitlynDick 5, Laney Baker 11, Hope Fox 14, Josie Trable 17, Brooke Carpenter 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 2 (McFarland, Nipper); East Central 3 (Dick, Fox, Trable).
WARRIORS WIN 3RD-PLACE GAME
LOUISVILLE — Leah Stevens and Ashlin Owen combined for 28 points to lead Christian Academy to a 44-28 win over South Central in the third-place game of the Ray Zellar Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.
Stevens, a freshman, scored 15 points thanks to five field goals (including two 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 shooting from the free throw line. Owen added 13 on the strength of four field goals and 5 for 7 shooting from the foul line.
Freshman Alexus Bryant chipped in with eight points for the Warriors, who led 10-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 13-2 in the third period to take command.
Millie Spencer scored 15 points to lead South Central (1-10), which will visit Class A No. 2 Lanesville on Jan. 4. CAI (5-9) will host Crothersville two days later.
RAY ZELLAR CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Third-place game at Whitfield (Ky.) Academy
CAI 44, SOUTH CENTRAL 28
Chr. Academy 10 7 13 14 — 44
South Central 4 7 2 15 — 28
CAI (5-9): Ashlin Owen 13, Leah Stevens 15, Alexus Bryant 8, Brooklyn Shields 5, Lilly Yates 3.
South Central (1-10): Kiper 11, Ashby 1, Liebert 2, Spencer 15.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (Stevens 2); South Central 2 (Kiper, Spencer).
