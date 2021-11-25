RAMSEY — Merideth Wilkinson scored 18 points to lead four in double digits as Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek rolled to a 72-44 win at North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
Lacey Tingle added 17 points, Emme Rooney 15 and Kynidi Mason-Striverson 14 for the Dragons (7-0).
Creek led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons outscored the Lady Cats 20-10 in the second thanks, in part, to 13 points from Wilkinson.
Silver Creek then outpointed North Harrison 20-10 in the third period behind nine points from Mason-Striverson and six from Rooney.
Rooney hit five of the Dragons' 11 3-pointers while Tingle knocked down a trio.
For North Harrison, Ali Saunders (14) and Diana Burgher (12) combined for 26 points.
It was the fifth win in eight days for Creek.
"Great team win," Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. "We battled through this five-game stretch. I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball — that's our MO. Defensively, I thought we did a good job of limiting Saunders and Burgher."
Silver Creek next will face Bowling Green (Ky.) at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 in Owensboro, Ky.
.
SILVER CREEK 72, NORTH HARRISON 44
Silver Creek 19 20 22 11 — 72
North Harrison 17 10 9 8 — 44
Silver Creek (7-0, 3-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 14, Sydney Sierota 4, Lacey Tingle 17, Emme Rooney 15, Merideth Wilkinson 18, Hallie Foley 2, Reese Decker 2.
North Harrison (4-3, 2-2): Ali Saunders 14, Diana Burgher 12, Molly Coomer 4, Emma Robertson 2, Kyra Case 2, Andie Tucker 4, Meg Marino 3, Lydia Wilkins 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 11 (Rooney 5, Tingle 3, Wilkinson 2, Striverson); North Harrison 5 (Saunders 2, Burgher, Marino, Wilkins).
.
MUSKETEERS TOP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Eastern outscored Floyd Central 20-14 in the second half to post a 41-33 win over the host Highlanders on Wednesday night.
The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter before the Musketeers edged ahead 21-19 by halftime. Eastern outpointed Floyd 8-3 in the third period and 12-11 in the fourth.
The Highlanders (2-4) will next host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
