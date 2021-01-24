PEKIN — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek clinched at least a tie for its first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title with a 61-42 win at Eastern on Saturday night.
Alana Striverson scored 16 points while Jaclyn Emly tallied 12 for the Dragons (18-3, 8-0), who can clinch the MSC crown outright with a win at Charlestown, when the two meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Marissa Gasaway added eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists while Kynidi Striverson contributed nine points, six assists and three rebounds for Creek, which led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter, 37-26 at halftime and 52-34 at the conclusion of the third period.
Kendra Sill scored 18 points to pace the Musketeers (9-9, 3-6), who host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 61, EASTERN 42
Silver Creek 22 15 15 9 — 61
Eastern 15 11 8 8 — 42
Silver Creek (18-3, 8-0): Kynidi Striverson 9, Jaclyn Emly 12, Marissa Gasaway 8, Alana Striverson 16, Emme Rooney 7, Sydney Sierota 7, Savannah Kirchgessner 2.
Eastern (9-9, 3-6): Ava Sowder 4, Shelbi Patton 7, McKenna Jeter 3, Kendra Sill 18, Kyia McKinley 10.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Emly 4, Rooney, Sierota, A. Striverson, K. Striverson); Eastern 3 (Sill 2, Patton).
LADY CATS RALLY PAST PIRATES
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison outscored Charlestown 18-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 65-60 MSC win Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Cats led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates pulled within three (39-36) by halftime then took a 48-47 lead into the final frame.
Freshman Maddie Nipper netted a career-high 27 points, 24 in the first half, while seniors Demaria King and Skylar Cochran added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Diana Burgher scored a game-high 35 points to pace North Harrison while Ali Saunders added 20.
Charlestown hosts Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Monday night and Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
NORTH HARRISON 65, CHARLESTOWN 60
Charlestown 15 21 12 12 — 60
North Harrison 19 20 8 18 — 65
Charlestown (6-8, 1-5): Skylar Cochran 13, Maddie Nipper 27, Kennedy Coleman 2, Lienna Blackistone 3, Demaria King 15.
North Harrison (12-3, 6-2): Ali Saunders 20, Skylie Burns 6, Diana Burgher 35, McKenna Pearson 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 8 (Nipper 4, Cochran 3, Blackistone); North Harrison 8 (Burgher 6, Saunders 2).
PIRATES TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Freshmen Maddie Nipper and Kennedy Coleman combined for 31 points to lead Charlestown to a 65-22 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
Nipper netted 19 and Coleman tallied 12 while Laney Hawkins and Anna Almeciga scored nine apiece for the Pirates, who led 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and 33-12 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 32-10 in the second half.
The Warriors (1-17) will host Shawe Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 65, CAI 22
Charlestown 18 15 22 10 — 65
CAI 2 10 5 5 — 22
Charlestown (7-8): Hawkins 9, Nipper 19, Coleman 12, Anna Almeciga 9, Blackistone 8, Jayda Holbrook 5, Lanae Crowe 1, Alexis Deaton 2.
CAI (1-17): Brooklyn Shields 3, Erin McCoy 5, Ashlin Owen 12, Cori Payne 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 9 (Almeciga 3, Hawkins 3, Nipper 2, Blackistone); CAI 0.
HIGHLANDERS OUTLAST PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Corydon Central for a 47-40 victory Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders outscored them 14-8 in the second to lead 20-19 at intermission. Floyd outpointed Corydon 27-21 in the second half.
Grace Suer netted 13 points to pace the Highlanders while Kendall Brown and Keegan Kaiser added 10 and nine, respectively.
Floyd Central (6-13) visits Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 47, CORYDON CENTRAL 40
Corydon Central 11 8 12 9 — 40
Floyd Central 6 14 16 11 — 47
Corydon Central (9-10): Grace Erwin 11, Ava Weber 16, Bailey Orme 2, Jessica Fulk 3, Morgan Adams 2, Chloe Cannon 2, Camdyn Oberholtzer 4.
Floyd Central (6-13): Grace Suer 13, Kendall Brown 10, Mandy Hess 7, Keegan Kaiser 9, Sophie Gasaway 7, C.J. Celichowski 1.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 4 (Erwin 3, Fulk); Floyd Central 6 (Brown 2, Hess 2, Gasaway, Suer).
BEARS BEAT BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Evansville Central outlasted host New Albany 44-41 Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.
Taylor Treat tallied 16 points to pace the Bulldogs while Maleea Roland and Myah Mitchell added six apiece.
New Albany (6-14) closes out its regular season at Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MUSTANGS TOP REBELS
SOUTH CENTRAL — New Washington rolled to a 66-29 triumph at South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest, and the Mustangs' regular-season finale, on Saturday night.
The Mustangs led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 36-17 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 30-12 in the second half.
Kaidin James scored a team-high 16 points to lead a balanced attack for New Wash (7-11, 4-1), which now prepares for sectional play.
NEW WASHINGTON 66, SOUTH CENTRAL 29
New Washington 15 21 18 12 — 66
South Central 9 8 9 3 — 29
New Washington (7-11, 4-1): Macy Fields 6, Kaidin James 16, Grace Ellison 8, Emma DeCamp 7, Lawrence 5, Sami Canter 7, Haylie Spear 3, Jordan Standiford 9, Donoway 3, Balderas 2.
South Central (1-12, 0-5): K. Kiper 6, G. Ashby 4, M. Spencer 18, K. Kauter 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Standiford 3, Canter, DeCamp, Donoway); South Central 5 (Spencer 4, Kiper).
