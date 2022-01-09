SELLERSBURG — A fast start and Kynidi Mason-Striverson's double-double led Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to a 41-31 victory over visiting Salem in a big Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons led the Lions 15-3 at the end of the first quarter and 19-3 early in the second before Salem closed to within nine (22-13) by halftime, then eight (27-19) by the conclusion of the third period. Creek, however, pulled away in the final frame.
Mason-Striverson led the way for the Dragons. The University of Evansville-signee tallied 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win. Fellow Emme Rooney contributed 14 points, thanks in part to 3 for 6 shooting from 3-point range, and three rebounds. Classmate Sydney Sierota added eight points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists for Silver Creek (16-1, 6-0).
"We came out of the gates being aggressive and led 19-3, but Salem settled in," Dragons head coach Scott Schoen said. "We faced some adversity through the game and did a great job of staying focused. ... Emme knocked down huge shots and Syd was like a rattlesnake.
"Salem competed, which I knew they would. We missed tons of opportunities, but I'll take 6-0 in the conference and 16-1 overall."
Creek will next host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 41, SALEM 31
Salem 3 10 6 12 — 31
Silver Creek 15 7 5 14 — 41
Salem (8-6, 2-3): Callie Backherms 3, Natalie Noel 13, Abigail Ratts 7, Macie Tomlinson 2, Kaylea Klinglesmith 4, Natalie Dean 2.
Silver Creek (16-1, 6-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 8, Lacey Tingle 1, Emme Rooney 14, Merideth Wilkinson 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 2 (Backherms, Noel); Silver Creek 6 (Rooney 3, Mason-Striverson 2, Sierota).
.
FLOYD NIPS 'DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outscored New Albany 15-10 in the final frame to rally for a 42-38 win in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday night.
The Highlanders led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs closed to within one (16-15) at halftime, then took a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Floyd rallied in the last period, though, to post its first home victory over New Albany in nearly 12 years.
Junior center Callie Jo Celichowski scored six of her team-high 14 points in the final eight minutes to lead the Highlanders, who won for the third time in their last four games. Senior Keegan Kaiser added eight points thanks to two field goals and 4-for-4 shooting from the free throw line for Floyd (6-10, 1-3), which will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Senior guards Taylor Treat (17) and Maleea Roland (13) combined for 30 points in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-13, 0-3), who are scheduled to visit Columbus East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 42, NEW ALBANY 38
New Albany 7 8 13 10 — 38
Floyd Central 12 4 11 15 — 42
New Albany (5-13): Maleea Roland 13, Taylor Treat 17, Journey Howard 4, Alaina Walker 4.
Floyd Central (6-10): Keegan Kaiser 8, Kendall Brown 2, Samara Miller 6, Nora Gibson 6, Callie Jo Celichowski 14, Maddy Hamelman 2, Natayla Gaines 4.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Treat 2, Roland); Floyd Central 1 (Gaines).
.
PIRATES OUTLAST BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Tatum McFarland scored nine of her team-high-tying 11 points in the fourth quarter to help Charlestown to a 43-36 win at Brownstown Central in MSC action Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime before the Braves rallied. The hosts got within five (32-27) by the conclusion of the third period and tied it up at 34 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds to play. Charlestown, though, outscored Brownstown 9-2 the rest of the way.
McFarland spearheaded that surge, hitting a 3-pointer then going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
"We played really well on both ends in the first half, but we settled for too many threes in the second half," Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. "It was disappointing that Brownstown tied it 34-34 ... but our response was awesome. Our defense buckled down."
Kennedy Coleman also scored 11 points, nine in the first half, while Demaria King tallied 10 for the Pirates (12-5, 4-2), who will next visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 43, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 36
Charlestown 15 13 4 11 — 43
Brownstown 9 7 11 9 — 36
Charlestown (12-5, 4-2): Laney Hawkins 6, Maddie Nipper 5, Kennedy Coleman 11, Tatum McFarland 11, Demaria King 10.
Brownstown (9-10, 2-5): Stahl 4, Borden 6, Hackman 17, Klinge 7, Klosterman 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Hawkins 2, McFarland, Nipper); Brownstown 3 (Hackman 2, Klinge).
.
HORNETS DOWN 'DOGS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built a 14-point lead after three quarters, then held off Orleans for a 31-25 triumph Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets led 6-0 at the end of the first period, 13-6 at halftime and 26-12 at the conclusion of the third before the Bulldogs outscored the hosts 13-5 in the final frame. It wasn't enough, though, as Henryville equaled its win total of last season with the triumph.
Sophomore Hillary White tallied a game-high 15 points, thanks in part to three 3-pointers, to lead the Hornets. Freshman Mylee Marcum added seven for Henryville (7-9), which is scheduled to visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 31, ORLEANS 25
Orleans 0 6 6 13 — 25
Henryville 6 7 13 5 — 31
Orleans (3-14): Abel 7, Cline 5, King 4, Hughett 3, Salmon 2, Gehl 2
Henryville (7-9): HillaryWhite 15, Mylee Marcum 7, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 4, Alexis Marion 3, Mary Crick 2
3-point field goals: Orleans 2 (Abel, Cline); Henryville 4 (White 3, Marion).
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER WOLVES
CLARKSVILLE — Grace Denis netted a game-high 17 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead host Providence past Providence Cristo Rey 57-6 on Saturday night.
The sophomore guard hit four 2-pointers, all in the second period, and a trio of 3-pointers for the Pioneers, who built a 31-4 halftime lead.
Anna Rodewig and Kate Simmons netted nine points apiece while Lillie Weber added eight for Providence (5-11), which is slated to visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 57, PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY 6
Prov. Cristo Rey 2 2 2 0 — 6
Providence 16 15 18 8 — 57
Providence Cristo Rey (0-11): Smith 4, Easler 2.
Providence (5-11): Kate Weber 5, Anna Rodewig 9, Erica Voelker 2, Kate Simmons 9, Lillie Weber 8, Molly Richards 5, Grace Denis 17.
3-point field goals: Providence Cristo Rey 0; Providence 8 (Denis 5, Richards, Rodewig, Simmons, K. Weber, L. Weber).
.
RAMS BEAT BRAVES
PAOLI — Host Paoli built a 22-point halftime lead and cruised to a 57-13 win over Borden.
The Rams led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 32-10 at halftime. They then outscored the Braves 25-3 in the second half.
"Our effort and execution was nonexistent today, and credit to Paoli for putting it on us. They're a solid team," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell scored eight points to pace the Braves (9-7), who next visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
PAOLI 57, BORDEN 13
Borden 4 6 3 0 — 13
Paoli 19 13 10 15 — 57
Borden (9-7): Caitlyn Cook 3, Emily Cissell 8, Claire Hall 2.
Paoli (11-7): Palacios 2, Ki. McBride 7, Walls 7, Ka. McBride 10, Crews 12, Hopper 5, Higgins 4, Anderson 10.
3-point field goals: Borden 2 (Cissell 2); Paoli 1 (Crews).
.
MUSTANGS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — New Washington won its third straight game, clipping host Clarksville 59-20 Saturday evening.
The Mustangs equaled their victory total from last season with the triumph. New Wash (8-8) will next host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Generals (3-15), meanwhile, will next visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
