Silver Creek has moved up to No. 8 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20 poll.
The Dragons (8-0) rose one spot in this week’s rankings after checking in at ninth last week. They received a first-place vote from one of the 20 panelists and had 227 points in the poll released Sunday night.
Silver Creek was slated to host sixth-ranked Bedford North Lawrence (8-1) on Thursday night in a huge game. That contest, however, has been postponed after BNL announced Monday that it was pausing all of its scheduled athletic events through Friday.
The Dragons, who remained No. 1 in Class 3A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association polls, visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a Mid-Southern Conference clash. Then, they’re scheduled to host another MSC rival, Brownstown Central, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile Lanesville, which is helmed by former New Albany coach Angie Hinton and assisted by former Floyd Central boys’ coach Joe Hinton, remained No. 1 in Class A in the ICGSA rankings. The Eagles (11-1) are scheduled to host Southern Athletic Conference-rival New Washington at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Crown Point (14) 7-0 393
2. Penn (3) 9-2 366
3. North Central (2) 9-1 318
4. Carmel 6-2 307
5. Fishers 9-1 290
6. Bedford NL 8-1 283
7. East Central 6-0 266
8. Silver Creek (1) 8-0 227
9. Noblesville 6-2 200
10. Hamilton SE 6-2 189
11. Linton-Stockton 8-0 151
12. Ev. Memorial 6-0 132
13. Franklin 7-0 126
14 (tie). Homestead 6-3 119
14 (tie). Mishawaka Marian 8-2 119
16. Lawrence North 8-5 114
17. Ben Davis 3-1 88
18. Salem 9-1 81
19. FW Carroll 7-2 57
20. Norwell 7-0 55
Others receiving votes: Andrean (7-0), Bellmont (7-1), Blue River (8-0), Brownsburg (3-4), Central Noble (6-1), Columbus East (7-4), Columbus North (5-2), Evansville North (0-0), Forest Park (7-2), FW Concordia (7-2), FW South (5-1), Franklin Central (2-1), Garrett (10-1), Greensburg (3-0), West Lafayette Harrison (4-0), Heritage Christian (6-4), Jac-Cen-Del (7-2), Jennings County (5-2), Knox (9-0), Lanesville (11-1), Martinsville (8-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), North Central-Farmersburg (3-3), Northwestern (4-1), Pioneer (3-3), Roncalli (9-1), SB Washington (7-3), Warsaw (7-2), Washington (3-0), Zionsville (5-3).
.
ICGSA POLLS
Records through Saturday games
Class 4A: 1. Crown Point 7-0, 2. Penn 9-2, 3. Carmel 6-2, 4. East Central 6-0, 5. North Central 9-1, 6. Fishers 9-1, 7. Bedford NL 8-1, 8. Noblesville 6-2, 9. Hamilton SE 6-2, 10. FW Carroll 7-2.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 8-0, 2. Norwell 7-0, 3. Evansville Memorial 6-0, 4. Salem 9-1, 5. Garrett 10-1, 6. Mishawaka Marian 8-2, 7. FW Concordia 7-2, 8. Washington 3-0, 9. Greensburg 3-0, 10. Central Noble 6-1.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 8-0, 2. Frankton 11-0, 3 (tie). Forest Park 7-2, University 7-0, 5. Lafayette Central Catholic 5-1, 6 (tie). Northeastern 4-0, Triton Central 6-2, 8. Andrean 7-0, 9. Clinton Prairie 7-1, 10. Fairfield 7-3.
Class A: 1. Lanesville 11-1, 2. Loogootee 2-2, 3. Pioneer 3-3, 4. Trinity Lutheran 9-1, 5. Waldron 6-2, 6. Jac-Cen-Del 7-2, 7. Blue River 8-0, 8. Greenwood Christian 4-3, 9. Morgan Township 7-2, 10. North White 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.