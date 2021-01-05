CORYDON — Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek shook off a slow start for a 59-45 Mid-Southern Conference win at Corydon Central on Tuesday night.
The host Panthers led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Dragons outscored them 17-7 in the second period to take a 31-28 lead in the locker room at halftime. Creek kept it up in the second half, outpointing Corydon 17-6 in the third quarter to take command.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game, but Corydon came out and shot the ball well in the first half,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “Our defense was absolutely horrible in the first quarter. We were so concerned with (Ava) Weber that their shooters were left uncontested.
“I thought in the second and third quarters we decided to sit down and play old-fashion, man-to-man defense and not let them get to the paint. And, we were able to get out in transition.”
Alana Striverson scored a game-high 17 points while fellow seniors Jaclyn Emly and Marissa Gasaway nearly had double-doubles. Emly finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Gasaway collected 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Junior point guard Kynidi Striverson added eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Dragons (13-2, 5-0), who are slated to visit Salem at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the de facto MSC championship game.
.
SILVER CREEK 59, CORYDON CENTRAL 45
Silver Creek 14 17 17 11 — 59
Corydon Central 21 7 6 11 — 45
Silver Creek (13-2, 5-0): Kynidi Striverson 8, Jaclyn Emly 15, Marissa Gasaway 14, Alana Striverson 17, Sydney Sierota 2, Savannah Kirchgessner 2, Abby Grimm 1.
Corydon Central (8-6, 4-3): Grace Erwin 14, Ava Weber 8, Jaiden Cantrell 2, Bailey Orme 2, Jessica Fulk 8, Kayla Willoughby 11.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Emly 3, A. Striverson); Corydon Central (Erwin 4, Fulk 2).
.
GENERALS GET 5TH WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville rallied from an early deficit for a 31-24 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial 31-24 Tuesday night.
The Generals trailed 5-3 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Hilltoppers 12-5 in the second period to take a 15-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. Clarksville then outscored Shawe 16-14 in the second half.
The win, which ended a four-game skid for the Generals (5-9), gave them their first five-win campaign since the 2010-11 season.
Kylie Perez scored 14 points while Myah Bagshaw added 11 for Clarksville, which played without leading scorer Jasmine Walker.
The Generals are slated to host Scottsburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 31, SHAWE MEMORIAL 24
Shawe Memorial 5 5 6 8 — 24
Clarksville 3 12 6 10 — 31
Shawe Memorial (1-2): Hill 11, Perez 3, Grote 4, Lathrem 2, Cooke 4.
Clarksville (5-9): Dahja Gaines 4, Myah Bagshaw 11, Carlye Nixe 1, Kylie Perez 14, Skye Howey 1.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 3 (Hill 3); Clarksville 4 (Perez 3, Bagshaw).
.
FLOYD DOWNS MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Floyd Central built a 22-6 halftime lead en route to a 48-22 triumph at New Washington on Tuesday night.
The Highlanders ran out to a 15-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 7-2 in the second. The visitors outpointed New Wash 26-16 in the second half.
Kendall Brown scored a game-high 16 points to pace Floyd (4-10) while Keegan Kaiser added 13.
Kaidin James tallied 10 points to lead the Mustangs (4-7).
New Wash is slated to visit Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night while Floyd is scheduled to visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 48, NEW WASHINGTON 22
Floyd Central 15 7 12 14 — 48
New Washington 4 2 11 5 — 22
Floyd Central (4-10): Madi Wood 3, Sophie Gasaway 2, Keegan Kaiser 13, Mandy Hess 2, Kendall Brown 16, Grace Suer 9, Peyton Kochert 1, Laney Siewert 2.
New Washington (4-7): Macy Fields 2, Kaidin James 10, Grace Ellison 5, Emma DeCamp 3, Adrian Miles 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5 (Brown 2, Kaiser 2, Wood); New Washington 2 (Ellison, James).
.
NO. 3 LIONS TOP DEVILS
SALEM — Class 3A No. 3 Salem had four players score in double digits en route to an 86-38 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
Natalie Noel tallied a game-high 22 points while Karly Sweeney added 17 for the Lions (14-1), who led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime.
Jeff will visit Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while the Lions host 3A No. 2 Silver Creek at the same time.
.
SALEM 86, JEFFERSONVILLE 38
Jeffersonville 6 5 18 9 — 38
Salem 24 13 34 15 — 86
Jeffersonville (3-8): Sophia Reese 4, Cadence Singleton 11, Elle Marble 2, Brooklyn Carter 2, Maranda Mason 5, Aija Estes 10, Johnson 4.
Salem (14-1): Callie Backherms 7, Natalie Noel 22, Abigail Ratts 10, Karly Sweeney 18, Olivia Weber 2, Macie Tomlinson 12, Bailey Hypes 6, Kaylea Klinglesmith 2, Lilly Campbell 5.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 1 (Mason); Salem 11 (Tomlinson 4, Noel 2, Sweeney 2, Backherms, Campbell, Hypes).
.
PANTHERS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — An early run propelled visiting Jennings County past New Albany 53-40 Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
New Albany (4-10, 0-2) is slated to visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WARRIORS FALL
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Louisville Portland Christian clipped Christian Academy 45-19 Tuesday night.
The Warriors (0-10) will visit Crothersville at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
