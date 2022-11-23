SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek outscored North Harrison 22-13 in the second half to pull out a 41-34 win in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
The Lady Cats led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime before the Dragons outscored the visitors 11-5 in the third period and 11-8 in the final frame.
Lydia Wright scored a game-high 15 points, hitting three 2-pointers and three 3-pointers, while freshman Emma Schoen scored 10 for Silver Creek (2-3, 1-1), which will face Bowling Green (Ky.) in Owensboro, Ky. a week from Saturday.
.
SILVER CREEK 41, NORTH HARRISON 34
North Harrison 15 6 5 8 — 34
Silver Creek 7 12 11 11 — 41
North Harrison (2-6, 0-4): Chloee Shewmaker 2, Sydney Smith 8, Meg Marinc 5, Madi Clunie 2, Grace Goldman 10, Lydia Wilkins 7.
Silver Creek (2-3, 1-1): Emma Schoen 10, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 1, Kiara Gant 2, Brooklynn Renn 7, Lydia Wright 15, Olivia Johnston 2, Addison Foley 2.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 4 (Smith 2, Goldman, Wilkins); Silver Creek 5 (Wright 3, Schoen 2).
.
FLOYD RALLIES PAST EASTERN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outscored Eastern 25-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 47-37 win Wednesday night.
The Musketeers led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter, 17-16 at halftime and 27-22 through three periods before the Highlanders rallied.
Elise Coleman scored a game-high 14 points to lead three in double digits for Floyd. Samara Miller added 11 and CJ Celichowski 10 for the Highlanders (3-3), who will next visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.