SELLERSBURG — Jaclyn Emly scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek rolled to a 67-38 victory over visiting Brownstown Central in a Mid-Southern Conference game Saturday afternoon.
Emme Rooney added 12 while Marissa Gasaway and Alana Striverson scored 11 apiece for the Dragons (10-0, 4-0), who led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
Creek outscored the Braves 33-9 from behind the 3-point line as Emly hit four and Striverson knocked down three.
Katherine Benter scored 16 points to pace Brownstown (7-4, 5-2).
The Dragons next host Heritage Hills at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were scheduled to host 4A No. 5 East Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, but that game has been postponed.
SILVER CREEK 67, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 38
Brownstown 7 15 7 9 — 38
Silver Creek 22 13 15 17 — 67
Brownstown (7-4, 5-2): Kelsey Wischmeier 3, Kaylee Borden 7, Maddy Hackman 4, Emma Kunge 4, Katherine Benter 16, Andrea Bair 2, Avery Koch 2.
Silver Creek (10-0, 4-0): Kynidi Striverson 5, Jaclyn Emly 16, Marissa Gasaway 11, Alana Striverson 11, Emme Rooney 12, Savannah Kirchgessner 2, Sydney Sierota 5, Abby Grimm 2, Lacey Tingle 3.
3-point field goals: Brownstown 3 (Benter 2, Borden); Silver Creek 11 (Emly 4, A. Striverson 3, Rooney 2, K. Striverson, Tingle).
LIONS TOP FLOYD
SALEM — Class 3A No. 5 Salem, sparked by a big second period, rolled to a 65-32 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Saturday afternoon.
Leading 9-7 at the end of the opening eight minutes, the Lions outscored the Highlanders 23-11 in the second quarter to take control.
Salem increased its lead to 49-28 by the end of the third quarter before outpointing Floyd 16-4 in the final frame.
Natalie Noel, on the strength of five 3-pointers, scored a game-high 17 points to lead four in double figures for the Lions.
Kendall Brown netted nine points to pace the Highlanders (3-6), who host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SALEM 65, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
Floyd Central 7 11 10 4 — 32
Salem 9 23 17 16 — 65
Floyd Central (3-6): Keegan Kaiser 6, Mandy Hess 7, Kendall Brown 9, Grace Suer 3, Laney Siewert 2, Kennedy Emmerson 2, C.J. Celichowski 3.
Salem (11-1): Callie Backherms 10, Natalie Noel 17, Abigail Ratts 3, Karly Sweeney 11, Olivia Weber 9, Bailey Hypes 10, Macie Tomlinson 3, Kayla Klingesmith 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 2 (Brown, Hess); Salem 8 (Noel 5, Backherms 2, Tomlinson).
PIONEERS PICK UP 1ST WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Eleven different players scored as Providence picked up its first win, defeating visiting Christian Academy 43-11 Saturday night at the Larkin Center.
Freshman Sydney Waldron tallied 10 points to pace the Pioneers, who jumped out to a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased that advantage to 21-3 by halftime and 36-7 at the end of the third period. Five different players netted four points apiece for Providence.
Ella McCoy scored five points to lead the Warriors (0-9).
The Pioneers (1-7) visit Switzerland County at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE 43, CAI 11
Christian Academy 3 0 4 4 — 11
Providence 16 5 15 7 — 43
CAI (0-9): Ella McCoy 5, Nicole Tucker 2, Cori Payne 2, Audrey Brieschke 2.
Providence (1-7): Lilly Kaiser 4, Kate Weber 3, Erica Voelker 3, Sydney Waldron 10, Lillie Weber 2, Maci Hoskins 4, Paris Harrod 4, Lauren Castleberry 4, Caroline Castleberry 3, Grace Denis 2, Hailey Crisp 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; Providence 4 (Waldron 2, C. Castleberry, Voelker).
